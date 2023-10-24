Howard County field hockey playoff seeding: County co-champions Glenelg, Long Reach each earn top regional seeds

On Tuesday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the regional playoff seeds for field hockey.
Both Glenelg and Long Reach are top seeds in their respective regions. The Gladiators are vying for a third straight Class 2A state title, while several other Howard County teams are looking to make postseason runs.
The playoffs begin with regional semifinals on Thursday, followed by regional finals next Tuesday. State quarterfinals will be on Nov. 2-3, followed by state semifinals on Nov. 8-9. The state championships will be held at Paint Branch High School on Nov. 11.
Atholton
The Raiders are the No. 3 seed in 3A South Region II and travel to No. 2 James Hubert Blake for a regional semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.
Centennial
The Eagles are the top seed in 2A South Region I and host No. 4 Hammond in a regional semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m.
Glenelg
The Gladiators are the top seed in 2A West Region I and have a bye to the regional final. They’ll face the winner of No. 2 Walkersville and No. 3 Wilde Lake.
Hammond
The Golden Bears are the No. 4 seed in 2A South Region I and travel to top seed Centennial for a regional semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m.
Howard
The Lions are the No. 4 seed in 3A South Region I and travel to top seed Long Reach for a regional semifinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Long Reach
The county co-champion Lightning are the top seed in 3A South Region I and host the No. 4 Lions in a regional semifinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Marriotts Ridge
The Mustangs are the No. 3 seed in 3A South Region I and travel to No. 2 Mt. Hebron for a regional semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mt. Hebron
The No. 2 seeded Vikings are hosting Route-99 rival No. 3 Marriotts Ridge in a regional semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.
Oakland Mills
The Scorpions are the No. 3 seed in 2A South Region I and travel to No. 2 River Hill for a regional semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m.
Reservoir
The Gators are the No. 4 seed in 3A South Region II and travel to top seed Sherwood in a regional semifinal Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
River Hill
Howard County Times: Top stories
The No. 2 seed Hawks host No. 3 Oakland Mills in a 2A South Region I semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m.
Wilde Lake
The Wildecats are the No. 3 seed in 2A West Region I and travel to No. 2 Walkersville for a regional semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m.
Regional seeds
3A South Region I: 1. Long Reach; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Mt. Hebron.
3A South Region II: 1. Sherwood; 2. James Hubert Blake; 3. Atholton; 4. Reservoir.
2A South Region I: 1. Centennial; 2. River Hill; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Hammond.
2A West Region I: 1. Glenelg; 2. Walkersville; 3. Wilde Lake.