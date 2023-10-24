Howard County field hockey playoff seeding: County co-champions Glenelg, Long Reach each earn top regional seeds

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg's AJ Eyre, right, is congratulated by sister Brinkley Eyre, left, after a goal against River Hill in a game on Oct. 16. Glenelg is going after its third straight state championship. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

On Tuesday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the regional playoff seeds for field hockey.

Both Glenelg and Long Reach are top seeds in their respective regions. The Gladiators are vying for a third straight Class 2A state title, while several other Howard County teams are looking to make postseason runs.

The playoffs begin with regional semifinals on Thursday, followed by regional finals next Tuesday. State quarterfinals will be on Nov. 2-3, followed by state semifinals on Nov. 8-9. The state championships will be held at Paint Branch High School on Nov. 11.

Atholton

The Raiders are the No. 3 seed in 3A South Region II and travel to No. 2 James Hubert Blake for a regional semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.

Centennial

The Eagles are the top seed in 2A South Region I and host No. 4 Hammond in a regional semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m.

Glenelg

The Gladiators are the top seed in 2A West Region I and have a bye to the regional final. They’ll face the winner of No. 2 Walkersville and No. 3 Wilde Lake.

Hammond

The Golden Bears are the No. 4 seed in 2A South Region I and travel to top seed Centennial for a regional semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m.

Howard

The Lions are the No. 4 seed in 3A South Region I and travel to top seed Long Reach for a regional semifinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Long Reach

The county co-champion Lightning are the top seed in 3A South Region I and host the No. 4 Lions in a regional semifinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Marriotts Ridge

The Mustangs are the No. 3 seed in 3A South Region I and travel to No. 2 Mt. Hebron for a regional semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.

Mt. Hebron

The No. 2 seeded Vikings are hosting Route-99 rival No. 3 Marriotts Ridge in a regional semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.

Oakland Mills

The Scorpions are the No. 3 seed in 2A South Region I and travel to No. 2 River Hill for a regional semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m.

Reservoir

The Gators are the No. 4 seed in 3A South Region II and travel to top seed Sherwood in a regional semifinal Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

River Hill

The No. 2 seed Hawks host No. 3 Oakland Mills in a 2A South Region I semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m.

Wilde Lake

The Wildecats are the No. 3 seed in 2A West Region I and travel to No. 2 Walkersville for a regional semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m.

Regional seeds

3A South Region I: 1. Long Reach; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Mt. Hebron.

3A South Region II: 1. Sherwood; 2. James Hubert Blake; 3. Atholton; 4. Reservoir.

2A South Region I: 1. Centennial; 2. River Hill; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Hammond.

2A West Region I: 1. Glenelg; 2. Walkersville; 3. Wilde Lake.