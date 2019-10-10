Mt. Hebron head coach Jeannette Ireland said to beat a team like Marriotts Ridge, “you have to bring your best game.” The Vikings controlled the game’s pace in the first half and early in the second half, but the Mustangs were more aggressive on offense and maintained possession for the final 20 minutes of the contest. Despite the loss, Mt. Hebron (4-1, 7-3) remains in first place in the standings and controls its own fate in search of the county championship.