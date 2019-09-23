Kohler’s hat trick leads Long Reach field hockey over Oakland Mills

Skylar Kohler and the Long Reach field hockey team came out firing on Monday against Oakland Mills.
Kohler scored a hat trick in the first half en route to the Lightning’s 7-1 win over the Scorpions. The victory is the first county triumph for Long Reach (1-2 Howard County, 2-3) this season.
The junior forward put the Lightning up 1-0 about 12 minutes into the game. She scored off a penalty corner, with the assist going to Leah McClelland.
Kohler’s next two goals came less than three minutes apart from each other late in the first half to put the Lightning up 4-0 at halftime.
Delaney Marvel-Burns, Samantha Tu, Ciera Hudson and Isabella Facey scored the other four goals for Long Reach.
Megan Gunther scored the lone goal for Oakland Mills (0-3, 1-4) off an assist from Cori Lawson. The goal was the first by a Scorpions player this season not named Kenzie Minarcin, who was one of three Oakland Mills starters out sick in the loss.
TOP PERFORMERS
Skylar Kohler, Long Reach, — Three goals; Delaney Marvel-Burns, Long Reach — One goal and one assist; Megan Gunther, Oakland Mills — One goal.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Oakland Mills hosts Northeast, while Long Reach plays at Meade.
QUOTABLE
“We had three missing starters, one of whom was our captain and only goal scorer this season. We had to play. We had to shop up, and no excuses. Long Reach played a really good game and generated a lot of offense. Defensively, we needed to do better in stopping their penetration of the circle. ... Everybody did their best, and I’m proud of the effort we put forth.” — Oakland Mills head coach Kristen Vance.
“She’s definitely a loud voice out on the field. She’s fast and consistent. She always works so hard. She’s the epitome of a great teammate. She’s assisting and encouraging other people." — Long Reach head coach Melissa Boardman.
“I think my mindset was that I have to play with the team and believe in myself. We just had to work together and communicate. I just had to believe in myself. I’ve been sick, but I knew I just had to push through it.” — Long Reach’s Skylar Kohler.
“We came in with a good mindset. A lot of us are sick. It’s been a rough start of the week of school. We all were really positive and supported each other.” — Long Reach’s Delaney Marvel-Burns.
“We’re a merged team between JV and varsity. What’s been important for us is becoming unified. We’ve really come together the past couple of games. We’re a little family now.” — Long Reach’s Isabella Facey.
“My defense performed very well. We’re a very strong defense. They always have my back. We’re a family back there.” — Long Reach goalie Daryan Allmond.
“For my goal, I went to post, and Delaney gave me a perfect pass straight to me, and I got it in the goal. It was a great pass.” — Long Reach’s Ciera Hudson.
BOX SCORE
Long Reach 7, Oakland Mills 1
Goals: LR — Skylar Kohler 3, Delaney Marvel-Burns, Samatha Tu, Ciera Hudson, Isabella Facey; OM — Megan Gunther.
Assists: LR — Marvel-Burns, Leah McClelland; OM — Cori Lawson.
Halftime: 4-0, LR