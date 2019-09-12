Midfielders lead River Hill field hockey to 3-1 win over Howard

Last season, Howard’s field hockey team defeated River Hill, scoring the game-winning goal in the final 30 seconds.
Less than a year later, River Hill handily defeated Howard, 3-1, on Thursday, outshooting the Lions 17-2 and dominating possession.
What’s different?
“Their freshmen midfielders,” said Howard head coach Courtney Sprissler. “You could tell those two girls have brought up the spirit of the team.”
River Hill’s strong midfield, led by senior captain Quinn Kindbom and bolstered this season by freshmen Puja Nanjappa and Maddie Vasilios, paced the Hawks to their first county victory.
“I think having two freshmen by my side is really helpful,” said Kindbom, an Indiana University commit. “They know how to play the game, and they’re strong on offense and defense. I trust both of them equally, and I just think we work well together in the midfield.”
River Hill head coach Shelly Chamness said her midfielders are “superior” players. Kindbom, a four-year starter, had an assist in the win, while Vasilios scored the Hawks’ first goal and Nanjappa, despite her small frame, displayed her high motor on both sides of the field.
“Maddie and Puja definitely look up to Quinn, and Quinn is a good role model,” Chamness said. “Maddie is a really great player, and every coach we have played has said that Puja is amazing. They all have great stick skills, and all three of them can hit like nobody’s business.”
River Hill (1-0 Howard County, 2-2) drew first blood less than 10 minutes into the home contest. Kindbom received the corner and dished the ball to Vasilios, who put the open shot in the back of the cage.
“We had a free shot,” Chamness said. “It was a corner with a fake, and it gave her an open shot and she hit it.”
Howard (1-1, 2-2) then took advantage of one of its few scoring opportunities about 10 minutes later. Lindsey Cowan fired a pass near the goal on a corner, and Katie Sloan was there to deflect the ball for the goal.
Ashlee Buscher then put the Hawks back up one before the end of the first half, and Laura Mason scored late in the second half to seal the victory for the Hawks. Both goals were scored off rebounds.
While Chamness was happy with the Hawks’ ability to maintain possession, she wasn’t thrilled with the types of shots her players were taking. She said they weren’t spread out enough, which led to too many corners and not enough open shots in transition.
One reason the Hawks didn’t put more shots in the back of the cage, however, was Howard goalie Rachel Murphy, who saved eight shots in the game, including seven in the first half.
“Rachel did amazing,” Sprissler said. “She doesn’t stop. She keeps going and kept the game alive. I couldn’t ask for a better goalie.”
Kindbom is excited for how the Hawks can build off their first county victory into a better regular season than last year, when River Hill went 3-4 in county and 6-8 overall.
“The main difference this year is our speed on the field, and we have really good stick skills,” Kindbom said. “The two freshmen also give a lot of power to our game.”
Both teams are back in action against non-county teams on Tuesday. River Hill travels to South River, while Howard plays at Chesapeake.
Box score
Goals: RH — Maddie Vasilios, Ashlee Buscher, Laura Mason; Ho — Katie Sloan.
Assists: RH — Quinn Kindbom; Ho — Lindsey Cowan.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 1; Ho — Rachel Murphy 8.
Halftime: 2-1, RH