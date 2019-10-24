Glenelg will have its chance at revenge.
A little more than a month ago, the Glenelg field hockey team lost to Marriotts Ridge after a hectic ending that saw the officials take a Gladiators goal off the scoreboard — a goal that would’ve sent the contest to overtime.
On Thursday, the No. 4-ranked Gladiators earned a rematch with the Mustangs after their 11-0 win over No. 5 Oakland Mills in the first round of the MPSSAA Class 2A playoffs to set up a rematch with the Mustangs.
Skyler Rill led the Gladiators with a hat trick, and seven of her teammates also scored in the triumph.
Due to a tough regular season schedule, Glenelg (6-7) was seeded to play the Scorpions (4-9) in the lone first-round game of the 2A field hockey playoffs.
The Gladiators failed to win or share the county title for only the second time in the last 12 years, but they hope to get hot in the postseason and eventually play in their third straight 2A championship game.
The Gladiators will travel to No. 1 Marriotts Ridge in the South Region II semifinals on Monday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. The Mustangs defeated Glenelg, 2-1, on Sept. 20.
TOP PERFORMERS
Skyler Rill, Glenelg — Two goals; Sammie Anderson, Glenelg — Two goals; Chloe Birckhead, Glenelg — Two assists.
UP NEXT
Glenelg moves on to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Gladiators will travel to No. 1 Marriotts Ridge (7-3-1) in the South Region II semifinals.
QUOTABLE
“We’ve got to get ready for Monday against Marriotts Ridge. ... Anytime we play Marriotts Ridge, it’s always a competitive game. They always come out and play us hard, and we try to do the same.” — Glenelg head coach Nikki Trunzo.
“We’re hoping everything clicks for us on Monday. I truly think we are the underdogs in that game; Marriotts Ridge is a very strong team this year. We haven’t really been underdogs since I started coaching here.” — Glenelg head coach Nikki Trunzo.
“It has been a little bit of a rough season, but we still work really hard during practices, and it shows during our games.” — Sophomore Lauren Paik.
"I was really nervous at first, but everyone’s been really nice and positive and helped me grow as a player.” — Skyler Rill on being a freshman on varsity.
“Kenzie had 23 goals. That’s an amazing feat no matter what team you play for. We’re certainly going to miss her. Cori and Megan have provided a ton of leadership on and off the field. We have a lot of girls who are playing for their first time ever, and they were mentors and took some girls under their wings and teach them the game and spread love for the game of field hockey.” — Oakland Mills head coach Kristen Vance.
BOX SCORE
Glenelg 11, Oakland Mills 0
Goals: G — Skyler Rill 3, Sammie Anderson 2, Lauren Paik, Caroline Ford, Kaitlyn Morali, Caitlyn Baehr, Sarah Kang, Grace Meissner.
Assists: G — Chloe Birckhead 2, Kang.
Halftime: 6-0, G