Howard County All-Decade Field Hockey

Prior to 2010, Howard County field hockey had been shut out on the state’s biggest stage for 15 consecutive years — failing to win a state title since Centennial during the 1995 season.
But it was during that 2010 campaign that Glenelg (2A) and River Hill (3A) broke through for championships and set in motion a decade of unprecedented success for county programs. During the last 10 years, Glenelg has won four state crowns, while Atholton, Marriotts Ridge and River Hill have each won one apiece.
Success on the regional level has been even more abundant, with Howard County teams combining for 15 region championships in the last decade — Glenelg winning eight of those.
High-level individual talent has played a major role in achieving those results, with more than 50 Howard County players going on to play field hockey in college since 2010.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite individuals and the teams they played on, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before the 2009-2010 season were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
Glenelg 2010 (11-0, 19-1)
There were four state championships for the Gladiators this decade, however, this was the breakthrough. Before this campaign, Glenelg had fallen short of hoisting the trophy each of the 12 times it had previously won a region title. This time, with a 2-1 victory over Century in the 2A finals, Glenelg was the one celebrating. The team finished the year undefeated in county play and 19-1 overall, outscoring its opponents 136-15. Among the season highlights was beating Severna Park for the District V Championship and being the first Howard County team to ever be ranked No. 1 in the Baltimore Sun polls. Junior Alyssa Parker was named Player of the Year, while Stephanie Asher, Kayleigh Hinkle, Mary Kate Olson, Morgan Philie, Emily Russo and Andrea Starinsky joined her on the All-County team.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
Glenelg
By pretty much every measure, Glenelg has been one of the most dominant programs — regardless of sport — in Howard County over the last decade. Led by head coach Ginger Kincaid the first half of the decade and Nikki Trunzo the second half, the Gladiators have won eight county titles, eight region crowns and four state championships since 2010. The team went undefeated in county play five times and compiled a combined record of 87-7 against league opponents, never losing more than two county games in a single season. Glenelg also put together an overall record of 140-26 during that same time span. A total of 34 different players garnered All-County recognition at least once, with five of them being named Player of the Year.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Alyssa Parker, Glenelg (2011)
One of the greatest field hockey players to not only come through Howard County, but the entire state, Parker was a three-time Player of the Year and accumulated unheard of stats during her four varsity seasons. With 114 goals and 108 assists in her career, Parker was listed in 2011 as only the second girl in the nation at the time to have ever surpassed 100-100 as a high school player. Also a first-team selection as a freshman, she posted double-digit goals and assists four straight seasons. Her 38 goals and 38 assists as a junior are both single-season county records. During her time with the team, Glenelg won four county championships, a District V title and two state crowns. She went on to play at the University of Maryland.
“Alyssa just loves to play. You can see it in every step she takes on the field. Watching her is like watching unbridled joy,” coach Ginger Kincaid said in 2011. “She loves to do the little things of the game and it all adds up to her being a great player. We never really unleashed her. I can’t imagine what she would have been capable of if we had turned her totally loose.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Forward
Stephanie Asher, Glenelg (2013). By the end of her Player of the Year senior season in 2013, Asher was one of just two players in Howard County history to record more than 100 goals in her career. Her 101 career goals included a county-leading 36 as a senior and she also added 29 career assists. She scored at least 19 goals every season and garnered All-County recognition all four years of high school. She also played a key role in helping Glenelg win three straight state championships between 2010 and 2012. Asher went on to set program records as a women’s lacrosse player at Elon University.
“She is a great finisher, a really good dodger. She just has great stick skills,” coach Ginger Kincaid said. “Steph is probably one of the most prolific scorers I’ve ever had besides Alyssa Parker.”
Jen Bleakney, Atholton (2014). Also a standout track performer, Bleakney improved each and every season on the field hockey field. She was second team All-County as a sophomore, first team as a junior and then garnered Player of the Year honors as a senior. Over those three seasons, she compiled totals of 67 goals and 43 assists — headlined by her 2014 campaign that saw her post county-leading totals of 31 goals and 16 assists. Her efforts played a major role in Atholton winning a state championship in 2012 and the program’s first county title in 20 years in 2014. Bleakney played three years of field hockey at Syracuse before finishing her collegiate career at the University of Maryland.
“Jen is very determined,” said Atholton coach Martie Dyer in 2014. “If she messes up in practice, she’ll want to do it again. She wants to make it perfect; she strives for perfection. Jen has the great ability to stop the ball on a dime on a corner and (hit with a) quick release. It’s very scary.”
Tori Raulin, Atholton (2017). Bursting onto the scene as a first team All-County selection as a freshman, Raulin is among an elite group of four-time All-County performers. She scored double-digit goals every year of high school, including a county-leading 28 as a sophomore, on the way to 69 goals in her career. She also added a combined 47 career assists. She was the county’s second-leading scorer as a freshman (17 and 17) while helping the Raiders to a share of the county title.
“Her ability to play all aspects of the game well makes her a complete stand out,” coach Martie Dyer said. “Tori’s the complete player. She’s a natural.”
Kat Varga, River Hill (2012). Varga shined in each of her three varsity seasons, making first team All-County and scoring at least 14 goals each year. Her best season came as a senior in 2012, accumulating a county-leading 28 goals and 12 assists on the way to being named Howard County Player of the Year. Her three-year combined totals were 62 goals and 28 assists and her individual success led to team success, with River Hill finishing with double-digit wins each year and a state championship in 2010. Varga went on to play in college at Cornell University.
“Her skill level is so high,” coach Shelly Chamness said in 2012. “Playing with someone who plays at an elite level helps to teach her teammates skills that most high school players don’t have. She helped everyone around her to get better. She leads by example, by working hard. She’s proof that you can always learn new things no matter how good you are.”
Tianna Wallpher, Mt. Hebron (2013). A three-time first team All-County selection, Wallpher was instrumental in helping the Vikings to four straight double-digit win seasons to open the decade — including appearances in the state finals in 2011 and 2013. She led the team in scoring each of her final three seasons and finished with career totals of 50 goals and 46 assists. Wallpher went on to play lacrosse in college at UMBC.
“What really makes her unique is that she makes everybody better. Everybody around her rises to her level of intensity and passion,” said coach Jeannette Ireland in 2013. “Tianna loves to compete and she really was the key to us doing as well as we did this year because she was able to generate our fast break. She is an amazing, amazing player.”
Midfield
Jenny Giampalmo, Glenelg (2018). While she didn’t post the gaudy stats of some of the other players on this list, Giampalmo was the engine for the Gladiators between her sophomore and senior seasons. With her orchestrating things, Glenelg won two county titles, three region championships and a state crown (2017). She was named All-County each of her three years on varsity and finished with career totals of 15 goals and 29 assists, capping her tenure with Player of the Year honors in 2018. She is playing lacrosse at Yale.
“She’s a smart kid, and it really reflects to how great she is on the field,” coach Nikki Trunzo said in 2018. “When she got on varsity as a sophomore, we were a passing team and we still are, and a lot of it is because of Jenny’s instincts. She knows her angles and she sees things, creates them.”
Emma Gladstein, Marriotts Ridge (2019). The leading scorer for the state-champion Mustangs as a senior forward with 13 goals and 6 assists, Gladstein was a three-time All-County selection in her career. She started as a midfielder before moving up top later in her career, compiling combined career totals of 31 goals and 12 assists. During Gladstein’s four varsity seasons, Marriotts Ridge racked up a combined 42 victories. She is currently playing in college at Delaware University.
“To the program of Marriotts Ridge, Emma has definitely contributed more than just as a leading scorer,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Stacie Gado. “She shared a passion with her teammates a passion for the sport and her desire for the team to successful.”
Quinn Kindbom, River Hill (2019). A key piece in helping the Hawks to a piece of the county title in 2017 and a berth in the state semifinals in 2019, Kindbom graduated as a three-time first team All-County selection. She started in the midfield all four years, posting at least 21 points in each of those seasons. Her best statistical season came as a senior, finishing second in the county in points with 42 (16 goals and 10 assists). In her career, she totaled 44 goals and 32 assists before going off to play in college at the University of Delaware.
“Your center midfielder is where you put your best player, because she controls the flow of the game,” said River Hill head coach Shelly Chamness in 2019. “She’s played there for us for the last four years. She scored a lot of goals, but she also set up a lot of things for us and set up a lot of goals.”
Mary Kate Olson, Glenelg (2011). Olson spent time during her four-year varsity career as a left wing and left midfielder, but performed at an All-County level regardless of where she was positioned. She finished as a four-time All-County selection and was just as valuable on defense as she was on offense. While winning county and state championships in 2010 and 2011, Glenelg allowed only 23 goals in 39 games and Olson played a key role in that. She also finished her career with 35 goals and 19 assists. She continued her career at Franklin & Marshall College.
“Mary Kate is probably the most skilled player on the team,” coach Ginger Kincaid said. “Alyssa (Parker) is the best athlete, but Mary Kate is the best field hockey player. Her block tackles are amazing. She is the one that’s got all the stick skills; she’s the one that keeps the midfield together.”
Morgan Philie, Glenelg (2013). Philie graduated as a four-time All-County selection from her midfield position and was a key piece during the most dominant stretch in program history — helping Glenelg to four county, four region and three state championships during her tenure. She was incredibly valuable on both ends of the field — plugging the middle on defense, starting the fast-break with her aerial throws and chipping in offensively with 29 goals and 30 assists in her career. She went on to play at Dartmouth College.
“Our whole system has been built around her for the last three years because of what she’s able to do in the middle of the field,” said coach Ginger Kincaid in 2013. “She’s the field general on our team. Morgan is the most sound player that I have.”
Paige Reese, Glenelg (2017). Reese was a four-year starter and yet still showcased huge improvement each season for the Gladiators, to the point where she made first team All-County as a junior and then capped her career with Player of the Year honors in 2017 while leading Glenelg to a state title. Primarily a defensive-minded midfielder, Reese was a force all over the field and often carried the team’s transition game from defense to offense. When needed, she did score — four times as a junior to go with five more goals as a senior. She went on to play at Towson University.
“To play on the left side as a midfielder, you not only have to have endurance and communication, but you have to have skill and be really smart,” coach Nikki Trunzo said in 2017. “It’s one of the hardest places to play on the field, and that was my thought process of Paige taking that over. She’s always had that potential, but she’s grown so much, even from the beginning of the year to the middle of the season this year to the very end.”
Esha Shah, Mt. Hebron (2019). A first team All-County selection as a junior ahead of being named Player of the Year as a senior, Shah was among the county’s top scorers each of her final two seasons despite missing three games as a senior with a hip flexor injury. In her career, she compiled combined totals of 46 goals and 19 assists and helped Mt. Hebron to double-digit wins in each of those campaigns. In 2019, Shah helped guide the Vikings to the county championship before graduating and going on to play at the University of Virginia.
“She’s such a presence, and she can be scary coming down the middle of the field,” coach Jeannette Ireland said in 2019. “She’s tall, has long legs and of course with that reverse stick chip, she can be scary. She has a scary shot, and she has absolutely hit every single player on her team with her hard shot.”
Defense
Molly Milani, Glenelg (2014). After starting her three-year varsity career in the midfield for the state-champion Gladiators, Milani dropped back to a center back position for her junior and senior seasons and made first team All-County in both campaigns. Over her final two seasons, Glenelg’s defense allowed one goal against per game (36 goals in 36 games) and Milani led the way while playing end line to end line.
“Molly is really a greatly skilled defender,” said coach Ginger Kincaid in 2013. “I find it difficult to teach the discipline and the patience for doing nice tackling at the high school level.”
Laney Treacy, Glenelg (2016). An impact player from the time she joined varsity as a freshman, Treacy made All-County three times and capped her career with Player of the Year honors in 2016. She helped Glenelg win four county titles and three region championships during her tenure, excelling as both a center back and center mid. In her senior season, she anchored a defense that allowed just six goals against and recorded 12 shutouts. Her offensive abilities were evident as a first team selection as a junior, registering eight goals and 15 assists. She went on to play at Bucknell University.
“Laney is a bit of a perfectionist. She strives to be the best she can be at her position,” coach Nikki Trunzo said in 2016.
Goalie
Sarah Bates, Glenelg Country (2012). A first-team All-County selection three straight seasons from her sophomore year on, Bates is the only county goalie to garner postseason recognition more than twice during the last decade. Bates started in the cage from Day 1 as a freshman and was named as an IAAM B Conference All-Star three times, helping lead the Dragons to a conference title as a sophomore. She made a combined 549 saves and 33 shutouts in her career, while posting three seasons allowing fewer goals against than games played. She started her college career at Penn State University before transferring to the University of Maryland.
“She is the best goalkeeper that I’ve ever seen in my tenure as a coach or player,” coach Jessica McAdams said in 2012.
Noelle Frost, Glenelg (2015). The only goalkeeper to garner Player of the Year honors this decade and one of only four in Howard County history, Frost received the distinction as a senior after being named first-team All-County the year before. After splitting time in goal as a sophomore with senior Amanda Hoyt, Frost blossomed into a dominant force in the back on the way to posting combined totals of 227 saves and just 32 goals against in her career. She had a save percentage of 85 percent or better in each of her final three seasons. Frost went on to play at the University of Maryland.
“Noe is the best goalkeeper in high school I have ever seen in all the years that I have coached. She is the best,” said coach Ginger Kincaid in 2015. “Noe has literally carried our defense the past two years. She frustrates our attack at practice to the point where they don’t even try.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
F Katie Anderson, Mt. Hebron (2015). Anderson, a three-year varsity starter, had her best season as a senior with a team-leading 19 goals and 11 assists on the way to first team All-County honors. She finished her career with 41 goals and 19 assists, helping the Vikings to a combined 40 victories from her sophomore year on. She played in college at Catholic University.
F Caroline Blalock, Marriotts Ridge (2016). A first team All-County selection and the Mustangs’ top scorer as both a junior and senior, Blalock had a decorated career that led to her graduating as the leading scorer in program history with 45 goals and 30 assists. Her best statistical season came as a junior, posting 23 goals and 14 assists while helping Marriotts Ridge to a share of the county title.
F Stephanie Gottwals, Atholton (2018). A four-year varsity contributor and three-time first team All-County selection, Gottwals was a consistent offensive force during her career with the Raiders. She had at least 24 points each of her final three high school seasons, compiling 32 goals and 17 assists during that span. She is playing at the University of Massachusetts.
F Gaby Hamburger, River Hill (2017). The county’s leading scorer as a junior and senior, Hamburger graduated with several program offensive records and as the school’s first four-year starter. She holds River Hill records for career goals (87), assists (41) and points (215), making All-County three times. Her 35 goals as a junior is also a single-season school record.
F Kayleigh Hinkle, Glenelg (2010). As a first-team all-county selection during her senior year, Hinkle joined teammate Alyssa Parker as the county’s only players to score 30 goals in a single season up to that point. While helping the Gladiators to a state championship, Hinkle scored 34 goals and had 17 assists in 2010. She made All-County twice in her career and finished with combined totals of 60 goals and 29 assists.
F Kim Markovitz, Atholton (2010). A three-time first team All-County selection, Markovitz finished with at least 28 points in each season from her sophomore year on and was her team’s scorer in each of those campaigns. For her career, before going on to play at Salisbury University, she finished with combined totals of 42 goals and 16 assists.
F Megan Taylor, Glenelg (2015). An injury wiped out her senior season, but Taylor still did significant damage as a first-team All-County selection her sophomore and junior years. Between those two campaigns she posted combined totals of 42 goals and 50 assists, with her 30 assists during the 2013 season ranking only behind Glenelg teammate Alyssa Parker for the highest single-season total of the decade.
MF Eloise Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge (2019). Clevenger was a vital piece in the middle for the Mustangs from her sophomore year on and made first team All-County as a junior and senior. She posted at least 17 points in each of her final three seasons, combining for 21 goals and 16 assists during that span, while also helping the Mustangs to a region and state championship as a senior in 2019.
MF Kathryn Hoffman, Glenelg (2019). If not for an ACL injury that wiped out her entire senior season, Hoffman very likely would have been a four-time All-County selection. As it was, in her first three years as a starter, she served as the Gladiators’ rock in the middle who made first team twice after being named second team All-County as a freshman. She led county-champion Glenelg in goals with 15 as a junior in 2018 and finished her career with 24 goals and 15 assists before going on to play at the University of Delaware.
MF Grace Olson, Glenelg (2016). A dynamic weapon on offensive corners who chipped in all over the field throughout her four years as a varsity starter, Olson was a three-time first team All-County selection. While her impact went far beyond the numbers, she did compile totals of 20 goals and 16 assists over her final three varsity seasons before going on to play at Catholic University.
MF Emily Russo, Glenelg (2012). The multi-sport star made first team All-County three times while helping the program to three consecutive state championships from 2010-2012. Despite spending most of her time outside the offensive circle, she still compiled 15 goals and 23 assists over those final three campaigns — including a career-high 23 points as a senior in 2012.
D Bridget Cavanaugh, Wilde Lake/Marriotts Ridge (2015). Cavanaugh, who spent her first three seasons at Wilde Lake before transferring to Marriotts Ridge for her senior season, was an All-County performer at both stops in high school. She was a second-team All-County midfielder at Wilde Lake and then garnered first-team honors on defense after transferring, helping the county-champion Mustangs register 12 shutouts in 2015. In that senior campaign, Cavanaugh also pushed forward to contribute four goals and seven assists. She went on to play at the University of New England.
D Anne Zabel, Marriotts Ridge (2011). A three-year varsity contributor and a two-time first team All-County selection, Zabel was tasked with anchoring the backline but also helping transition the ball up field. In her three full years on varsity, Marriotts Ridge recorded 25 shutouts — including 11 shutouts with just 11 goals against in 16 games during the 2011 season.
G Sophia Hamilton, Marriotts Ridge (2013). In three years on varsity, Hamilton recorded 29 shutouts in 49 games while posting a combined save percentage of 89.6. She made second team All-County as a junior and first team as a senior, with her save percentage of 92.5 (149 saves and 12 goals against) in 2013 leading the county. She played in college at Catholic University.
G Caroline Kral, River Hill (2018). The starter in goal for River Hill four straight years, Kral was recognized as a first team All-County performer as both a junior and senior. She ranked among the top five in the county in save percentage every season, stopping at least 83 percent of the shots that came her way from her freshman year on. She finished with 443 career saves, including 150 as a junior for the county-champion Hawks, before going on to play at Washington College.
G Lizzie Yu, Oakland Mills (2016). While Oakland Mills never managed many wins during her three-year varsity tenure, Yu stood out under constant pressure as a two-time All-County selection. As a junior, she made a county-record 497 saves and saved 84 percent of the shots she faced on the way to securing first-team honors. Then as a senior, she again led the county with 299 stops.
ATHOLTON
Team of the Decade: 2012 (10-1, 15-2)
On the way to winning the program’s first state championship, the Raiders finished second in the county standings and achieved their most overall wins of the decade. Atholton lost just one league game, against undefeated county-champion Glenelg, and was dominant during the first few rounds of the playoffs — scoring seven goals in wins over Reservoir and Northeast. The Raiders then beat Annapolis (2-1) for the 3A East region title, Northern-Calvert (4-0) in the state semifinals and then Hereford (2-1) for the state title. Jen Bleakney, Rachel Day, Kelly McQuilken, Sheila O’Malley and Briana Stine all garnered All-County recognition.
Player of the Decade: Jen Bleakney (2014)
Also a standout track performer, Bleakney improved each and every season on the field hockey field. She was second team All-County as a sophomore, first team as a junior and then garnered Player of the Year honors as a senior. Over those three seasons, she compiled totals of 67 goals and 43 assists — headlined by her 2014 campaign that saw her post county-leading totals of 31 goals and 16 assists. Her efforts played a major role in Atholton winning a state championship in 2012 and the program’s first county title in 20 years in 2014. Bleakney played three years of field hockey at Syracuse before finishing her collegiate career at the University of Maryland.
“Jen is very determined,” said Atholton coach Martie Dyer in 2014. “If she messes up in practice, she’ll want to do it again. She wants to make it perfect; she strives for perfection. Jen has the great ability to stop the ball on a dime on a corner and (hit with a) quick release. It’s very scary.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
F Jen Bleakney (2014)
F Rachel Day (2013)
F Stephanie Gottwals (2018)
F Kim Markovitz (2010)
F Meaghan Quinn (2015)
F Tori Raulin (2017)
MF Mollie Belson (2014)
MF Rachel Foster (2016)
MF Kelly McQuilkin (2012)
D Sheila O’Malley (2012)
D Ashley Martin (2016)
D Nikki Martin (2013)
G Adira Colton (2016)
G Kerri Silverstein (2019)
CENTENNIAL
Team of the Decade: 2016 (7-4, 12-5)
The Eagles finished tied for third in the county standings and the seven league wins were the most of the decade for the program, while the 12 overall wins were tied for the most since 2010. Among the regular-season highlights was a 2-1 road victory against River Hill, where Olivia O’Connell scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Mary Margaret Baldy, Jenna Dietrich and O’Connell represented the Eagles on the All-County teams.
Player of the Decade: Margaret Maclean (2013)
A center forward for the Eagles and a two-time All-County selection, Maclean made her presence felt all over the field during her time as a four-year varsity starter with the program. She finished her career with 40 goals and 15 assists, highlighted by her first team All-County senior season where she scored 21 goals to account for exactly half of Centennial’s offensive output on the season en route to a winning county record. She went on to play in college at Millersville University and Pace University.
“Marg has a nose for the cage and a wicked shot that, combined with her stick work, forced many teams to double [team] her during games,” coach Tara Carr said in 2013.
All-Decade Centennial Team
F Sarah Arbaugh (2014)
F Erica Heaphy (2011)
F Margaret Maclean (2013)
F Olivia O’Connell (2016)
MF Mary Margaret Baldy (2016)
MF Anna Kelly (2011)
MF Lily Sullivan (2020)
D Annabel Baldy (2018)
D Olivia Canby (2014)
D Jane Hudson (2020)
D Alex Stroud (2011)
G Jenna Dietrich (2016)
G Amanda Hendrix (2011)
G Casey Stratton (2019)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2010 (11-0, 19-1)
There were four state championships for the Gladiators this decade, however, this was the breakthrough. Before this campaign, Glenelg had fallen short of hoisting the trophy each of the 12 times it had previously won a region title. This time, with a 2-1 victory over Century in the 2A finals, Glenelg was the one celebrating. The team finished the year undefeated in county play and 19-1 overall, outscoring its opponents 136-15. Among the season highlights was beating Severna Park for the District V Championship and being the first Howard County team to ever be ranked No. 1 in the Baltimore Sun polls. Junior Alyssa Parker was named Player of the Year, while Stephanie Asher, Kayleigh Hinkle, Mary Kate Olson, Morgan Philie, Emily Russo and Andrea Starinsky joined her on the All-County team.
Player of the Decade: Alyssa Parker (2011)
One of the greatest field hockey players to not only ever come through Howard County, but the entire state, Parker was a three-time Player of the Year and accumulated unheard of stats during her four varsity seasons. With 114 goals and 108 assists in her career, Parker was listed in 2011 as only the second girl in the nation at the time to have ever surpassed 100-100 as a high school player. Also a first-team selection as a freshman, she posted double-digit goals and assists four straight seasons. Her 38 goals and 38 assists as a junior are both single-season county records. During her time with the team, Glenelg won four county championships, a District V title and two state crowns. She went on to play at the University of Maryland. “Alyssa just loves to play. You can see it in every step she takes on the field. Watching her is like watching unbridled joy,” coach Ginger Kincaid said in 2011. “She loves to do the little things of the game and it all adds up to her being a great player. We never really unleashed her. I can’t imagine what she would have been capable of if we had turned her totally loose.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
F Stephanie Asher (2013)
F Leanne Duncan (2016)
F Kayleigh Hinkle (2010)
F Megan Taylor (2014)
MF Jenny Giampalmo (2018)
MF Kathryn Hoffman (2019)
MF Grace Olson (2016)
MF Mary Kate Olson (2011)
MF Alyssa Parker (2011)
MF Morgan Philie (2013)
MF Paige Reese (2017)
MF Emily Russo (2012)
D Molly Milani (2014)
D Laney Treacy (2016)
G Noelle Frost (2015)
G Amanda Hoyt (2013)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of the Decade: 2010 (11-0, 16-4-1)
Led by a group of seven seniors, along with a talented group of underclassmen, Glenelg Country avenged a defeat in the IAAM B Conference finals a year earlier to break through for the conference championship. After an undefeated regular season, the Dragons defeated Maryvale Prep in the semifinals and John Carroll in the final. The team finished with 11 shutouts during the regular season (15 overall) and outscored its opponents 56-12 in 21 games. The quartet of Sarah Bates, Claire McAuliffe, Allie Pickens and Sam Weinstein made All-County and were also named IAAM B Conference All-Stars.
Player of the Decade: Sarah Bates (2012)
A first-team All-County selection three straight seasons from her sophomore year on, Bates is the only county goalie to garner postseason recognition more than twice during the last decade. Bates started in the cage from Day 1 as a freshman and was named as an IAAM B Conference All-Star three times, helping lead the Dragons to a conference title as a sophomore. She made a combined 549 saves and 33 shutouts in her career, while posting three seasons allowing fewer goals against than games played. She started her college career at Penn State University before transferring to the University of Maryland.
“She is the best goalkeeper that I’ve ever seen in my tenure as a coach or player,” coach Jessica McAdams said in 2012.
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
F Megan Hooper (2015)
F Claire McAuliffe (2010)
F Sam Weinstein (2010)
MF Sarah Ayer (2017)
MF Avery Dyer (2018)
MF Bobbie Haney (2017)
MF Allie Pickens (2011)
MF Nicole Rieu (2012)
MF Julia Sheehan (2016)
D Brittney Jorgenson (2010)
D Hannah Veater (2013)
G Sarah Bates (2012)
G Kelly Johnson (2013)
G Kristen Verma (2020)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2017 (3-3, 8-6)
The lone season this decade where the Golden Bears finished with a winning record overall, Hammond doubled its overall win total from the previous season under coach Lauren Harrison. Six of the regular-season wins were by three goals or more and then the team earned a convincing 7-0 win over Oakland Mills in the region quarterfinals. Rachel McClanahan led the team offensively and represented the team on All-County.
Player of the Decade: Rachel McClanahan (2017)
A four-year varsity starter, McClanahan played a major role in helping take the Hammond program from zero wins her freshman year in 2014 to its lone winning season of the decade as a senior. She finished second in the county with 47 points in 2017 (20 goals and 7 assists) on the way to second team All-County honors.
All-Decade Hammond Team
F Aidan Borsch (2017)
F Hadiya Hewitt (2013)
F Rachel McClanahan (2017)
MF Francesco Brou (2020)
MF Nicky Gardes (2012)
MF Elizabeth Hughes (2020)
MF Sam Mesol (2016)
MF Caitlin Pettengill (2017)
MF Lauren Smolla (2011)
MF Tiana Swierski (2017)
D Alexis Kujawa (2019)
D Madison Lehner (2015)
D Rachel Osei-Nsafoah (2020)
G Shannon Burt (2012)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2010 (8-3, 12-4)
While the program has had five seasons with winning league records this decade, this 2010 group set the high-water mark during the last 10 years for both county and overall wins. The third seed in 3A East, Howard shut out Wilde Lake in the region quarterfinals before losing 3-1 against eventual state-champion River Hill in the semis. On the season, the Lions outscored their opponents 35-19 and led the county with 10 shutouts. Carolyn Sullivan and Danielle Schiavone were each named as All-County selections.
Player of the Decade: Annette Jarosz (2016)
The only Lions’ player this decade to make All-County on three occasions, Jarosz was a four-year varsity contributor. She graduated with combined totals of 23 goals and 29 assists, including a career-best 23 points as a junior. Her efforts helped Howard to winning county records in her sophomore and junior seasons. Jarosz went on to play Division I in college as a defensive midfielder at Appalachian State.
All-Decade Howard Team
F Danielle Schiavone (2010)
F Katja Randazzo (2011)
F Carolyn Sullivan (2010)
F Jamie Tsao (2018)
MF Courtney Barnwell (2012)
MF Annette Jarosz (2016)
MF Shea O’Connor (2019)
MF Emily Penn (2013)
MF Katie Sloan (2019)
MF Casey White (2012)
D Julianna Capone (2017)
D Lindsey Cowan (2019)
D Zoe Summa (2017)
G Alli Jakubek (2013)
G Rachel Murphy (2020)
LONG REACH
Team of the Decade: 2012 (5-6, 8-8)
One of two seasons this decade that the Lightning finished with a .500 overall record, this group achieved the most county and overall wins in the last 10 years for the program. The offense, led by Clarissa Lopez-Diarte and McKenzie Williams with 18 or more points apiece, scored 26 goals and the defense registered four shutouts. In the playoffs, after an opening-round bye, Long Reach shut out Wilde Lake before falling short against eventual state-champion Glenelg. Williams was named second team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Jasmin Jones (2018)
Jones was a second team All-County selection from her forward position as both a junior and senior, making her one of only two Long Reach players in the last 10 years to be named All-County multiple times. Between those final two varsity seasons, Jones posted combined totals of 22 goals and 16 assists — including a career-high 35 points in 2018.
All-Decade Long Reach Team
F Alexis Briscoe (2011)
F Juliann Garcia (2016)
F Valerie Haney (2018)
F Jasmin Jones (2018)
F Erin O’Reilly (2018)
F Cassidy Trojan (2018)
F McKenzie Williams (2012)
MF Jess Bates (2013)
MF Leah McClelland (2019)
MF Lillie Miller (2014)
MF Samantha Ponsford (2019)
D Faith Hahn (2012)
D Jane Huh (2016)
D Taylor Mason (2017)
G Taylor Burfeind (2011)
G Nicole Cote (2013)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2019 (5-1-1, 12-6-1)
A strong argument could be made for the 2015 group that won a county title (10-1) and was a state finalist, however no one peaked quite like the 2019 Mustangs. After several setbacks during the regular season, including four out-of-county defeats in the first five outings of the fall, Marriotts Ridge steadied the ship and went on a memorable postseason run. The team beat Glenelg (2-1) and Wilde Lake (6-0) for the 2A South region crown and then followed that up with overtime victories over Queen Anne’s and Hereford to reach the finals. Marriotts Ridge then secured the first state championship in program history with a 1-0 win over Oakdale. Kayla Brusco, Eloise Clevenger, Emma Gladstein, Megan Hettinger, Gracie Kennedy and Grace Tolle all were named All-County at season’s end.
Player of the Decade: Emma Gladstein (2019)
The leading scorer for the state-champion Mustangs as a senior forward with 13 goals and 6 assists, Gladstein was a three-time All-County selection in her career. She started as a midfielder before moving up top later in her career, compiling combined career totals of 31 goals and 12 assists. During Gladstein’s four varsity seasons, Marriotts Ridge racked up a combined 42 victories. She is currently playing in college at Delaware University.
“To the program of Marriotts Ridge, Emma has definitely contributed more than just as a leading scorer,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Stacie Gado. “She shared a passion with her teammates a passion for the sport and her desire for the team to successful.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
F Caroline Blalock (2016)
F Eloise Clevenger (2019)
F Molly Fleming (2011)
F Jenna Kerr (2013)
MF Sarah Blalock (2016)
MF Emma Gladstein (2019)
MF Keally Ingersoll (2015)
MF Gracie Kennedy (2019)
MF Lily Kennedy (2016)
MF Nicole Leaf (2012)
MF Lexi Souder (2015)
D Enya McGarry (2014)
D Emy Nelson (2017)
D Anne Zabel (2011)
G Sophia Hamilton (2013)
G Grace Tolle (2019)
MT. HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2013 (10-1, 17-2)
The second of two trips to the state finals in three years, this year’s Vikings’ group finished as co-county champs alongside Glenelg. The team’s only losses were against Glenelg in the regular season (2-1) and against C.M. Wright in the 3A state championship game (3-2). To reach the final, Mt. Hebron beat Annapolis for the region crown and Urbana in the state semifinals. On the season, the Vikings outscored the opposition 81-17 with eight shutouts. Molly Bishop, Shannon Kelliher, Monica Linn and Tianna Wallpher garnered All-County recognition.
Player of the Decade: Esha Shah (2019)
A first team All-County selection as a junior ahead of being named Player of the Year as a senior, Shah was among the county’s top scorers each of her final two seasons despite missing three games as a senior with a hip flexor injury. In her career, she compiled combined totals of 46 goals and 19 assists and helped Mt. Hebron to double-digit wins in each of those campaigns. In 2019, Shah helped guide the Vikings to the county championship before graduating and going on to play at the University of Virginia.
“She’s such a presence, and she can be scary coming down the middle of the field,” coach Jeannette Ireland said in 2019. “She’s tall, has long legs and of course with that reverse stick chip, she can be scary. She has a scary shot, and she has absolutely hit every single player on her team with her hard shot.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Team
F Katie Anderson (2015)
F Samantha Brookhart (2012)
F Tianna Wallpher (2013)
MF Natalie Fyock (2015)
MF Isis Groot (2016)
MF Kelly Jones (2011)
MF Monica Linn (2013)
MF Emily Purnell (2014)
MF Esha Shah (2019)
D Haley Kampert (2020)
D Shannon Kelliher (2013)
D Ella Ruiz (2020)
G Morgan Culler (2010)
G Maddy Fisher (2012)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2010 (4-7, 6-8)
Led by a group of six seniors, along with first-year varsity head coach Nikki Trunzo, the Scorpions achieved their highest in-county and overall win totals of the decade. The defense finished the year with three shutouts and among the season highlights was a 2-1 victory over Calvert in the 2A South region quarterfinals. Senior Amanda Dell led the team in scoring with six goals and three assists.
Player of the Decade: Lizzie Yu (2016)
While Oakland Mills never managed many wins during her three-year varsity tenure, Yu stood out under constant pressure as a two-time All-County selection. As a junior, she made a county-record 497 saves and saved 84 percent of the shots she faced on the way to securing first-team honors. Then as a senior, she again led the county with 299 stops. Yu, who finished with over 900 saves in her varsity career, went on to play in college at Neumann University.
“Lizzie is one of the best goalkeepers I have ever worked with,” said coach Wanda Reid in 2015. “It is one thing to coach a goalie who is willing, it’s another thing to coach a goalie who is willing to push herself beyond my expectations. ... If I say do 10, she’s going to try to do 20. She’s pretty amazing.”
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
F Amanda Dell (2010)
F Jordan Kerr (2013)
F Kenzie Minarcin (2019)
F Megan Minarcin (2012)
MF Morgan Carroll (2015)
MF Katie Cook (2010)
MF Olivia Eldridge (2014)
MF Peyton Gomes (2018)
MF Emily Hopkins (2010)
MF Miranda Neely (2011)
D Christina Devine (2014)
D Candace Okumko (2014)
D Maggie Zuelsdorf (2014)
G Celine Manneville (2012)
G Lizzie Yu (2016)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2015 (4-7, 8-8)
One of two seasons this decade that Reservoir reached eight overall wins, there were a couple highlights that made this season stand out. The Gators earned the Paint Brach tournament title during the regular season and then shut out Long Reach to open the playoffs before losing a tight, 1-0, decision against Mt. Hebron in the region quarterfinals. Haley Tiller led the team offensively with 29 points, while Carly Clarke made All-County.
Player of the Decade: Sarah Nam (2019)
The Gators’ offensive leader as a junior and senior, Nam made All-County in both 2018 and 2019 — making her the only Reservoir player in the last 10 years to make All-County more than once. Her best statistical season came as a senior, as she ranked sixth in the county with 33 points (15 goals and three assists).
“Her ability to dribble with the ball is mind blowing, but what really makes her stand out is that when she has the ball she makes everything look so effortless,” coach Megan Maloney said in 2019. “Also just watching her play you would think she has played club field hockey before but that’s not the case, she just works her tail off to be the best player she can be.”
All-Decade Reservoir Team
F Michelle Armstrong (2016)
F Molly Garza (2010)
F Sarah Nam (2019)
F Haley Tiller (2016)
MF Carly Clarke (2015)
MF Allison Costenbader (2013)
MF Alexandra Quattrone (2010)
MF Mary Kate Sisk (2017)
MF Jillian Weinman (2017)
D Alexandra Barrett (2012)
D Emily Blanchard (2014)
D Rachel Brown (2011)
D Shannon Kearney (2010)
D Elena Martino (2017)
D Jordan Mess (2015)
G Connie Chung (2014)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2010 (8-3, 15-4)
The Hawks had better records in county play this decade, including winning a share of the county championship in 2017, but this remains the only team in program history to finish the season with a state title. River Hill had never previously even won a region championship, but rode the momentum from a 3-1 victory over Atholton for the 3A East region title all the way to the finish line. The team defeated Quince Orchard in the state semifinals, 2-1, and North Harford, 1-0, in the finals. The Hawks outscored the opposition 61-29 on the season. Caroline Bird, Nina Collins, Jordan Levy, Pauline Shih and Kat Varga each garnered All-County recognition.
Player of the Decade: Kat Varga (2012)
Varga shined in each of her three varsity seasons, making first team All-County and scoring at least 14 goals each year. Her best season came as a senior in 2012, accumulating a county-leading 28 goals and 12 assists on the way to being named Howard County Player of the Year. Her three-year combined totals were 62 goals and 28 assists and her individual success led to team success, with River Hill finishing with double-digit wins each year and a state championship in 2010. Varga went on to play in college at Cornell University.
“Her skill level is so high,” coach Shelly Chamness said in 2012. “Playing with someone who plays at an elite level helps to teach her teammates skills that most high school players don’t have. She helped everyone around her to get better. She leads by example, by working hard. She’s proof that you can always learn new things no matter how good you are.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
F Nina Collins (2011)
F Gaby Hamburger (2017)
F Lindsey Miller (2020)
F Kat Varga (2012)
MF Quinn Kindbom (2019)
MF Puja Nanjappa (2022)
MF Maddie Rusenko (2015)
MF Bailey Schwab (2017)
MF Dani Schwab (2013)
MF Pauline Shih (2011)
MF Lexi Thielemann (2018)
D Kinsey Johnson (2014)
D Kendall Stull (2014)
D Katie Woolls (2011)
G Caroline Kral (2018)
G Jordan Levy (2010)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2019 (5-2, 10-6)
After several winless seasons in county play during the early portion of the decade, the Wildecats made huge progress the last couple years under the guidance of head coach Ginger Kincaid. The team went 4-3 in league play in 2018 and then followed that up with the five county victories and a double-digit wins overall in 2019. Wilde Lake had a five-game winning streak in the middle of the 2019 season, four of which were shutouts, and outscored its opposition 53-33 overall. In the playoffs, the team defeated Hammond, 3-0, in the region quarterfinals. Zoe Reading was named second team All-County, while Melody Simmons garnerd honorable mention recognition.
Player of the Decade: Zoe Reading (2019)
The only Wilde Lake player in the last 10 years to be named All-County more than once, Reading was a second-team performer as both a junior and senior. She started her freshman year on JV before being called up and blossoming into one of the team’s top offensive threats. Reading finished as Wilde Lake’s scoring leader as both a junior (29 points, 13 goals and 3 assists) and senior (40 points, 17 goals and 6 assists). She is playing in college at Frostburg State University.
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
F Brittany Kuntz (2013)
F Zoe Reading (2019)
MF Bridget Cavanaugh (2015)
MF Alegria Gigena (2019)
MF Aliyah Hodges (2019)
MF Katie Loughlin (2017)
MF Melody Simmons (2019)
MF Cathy Zhu (2012)
D Ciera Boyd (2011)
D Erin Murphy (2019)
D Esha Ponnuri (2018)
D Sam Rangos (2013)
G Paige Boyer (2014)
G DiDi Ertenu (2011)