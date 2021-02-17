Howard County All-Decade Field Hockey

One of the greatest field hockey players to not only ever come through Howard County, but the entire state, Parker was a three-time Player of the Year and accumulated unheard of stats during her four varsity seasons. With 114 goals and 108 assists in her career, Parker was listed in 2011 as only the second girl in the nation at the time to have ever surpassed 100-100 as a high school player. Also a first-team selection as a freshman, she posted double-digit goals and assists four straight seasons. Her 38 goals and 38 assists as a junior are both single-season county records. During her time with the team, Glenelg won four county championships, a District V title and two state crowns. She went on to play at the University of Maryland. “Alyssa just loves to play. You can see it in every step she takes on the field. Watching her is like watching unbridled joy,” coach Ginger Kincaid said in 2011. “She loves to do the little things of the game and it all adds up to her being a great player. We never really unleashed her. I can’t imagine what she would have been capable of if we had turned her totally loose.”