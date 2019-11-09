The Mustangs maintained their possession advantage in the second half and scored with about 20 minutes remaining off one of their eight penalty corners in the half. Maisy Clevenger deflected a Megan Hettinger pass for the game’s lone goal — and the first goal of her career. Gado said Maisy Clevenger and fellow freshman Sophia Baxter, who scored the game-winning goal in the Mustangs’ quarterfinal win, have stepped up for the Mustangs after being called up from the junior-varsity team midway through the season.