Howard County 2019 Fan’s Choice Player of Year Competition: Centennial vs Marriotts Ridge

The Howard County Times annual Fan’s Choice Player of the Year competition was held on Monday, July 8 at Marriotts Ridge High School.
The male Fan’s Choice overall Player of the Year — Marriotts Ridge’s Colin Kelley — joined up with two of his high school teammates to square off against the female Fan’s Choice overall Player of the Year — Centennial’s Rasa Welsh — and two of her teammates. See the result of the male vote HERE. See the result of the female vote HERE.
The Marriotts Ridge team also included Ricky Fedorchak and Ben Ward, while the Centennial squad featured Brook Anderson and Marissa Lagera.
The two squads went head-to-head in a series of physical challenges, with the first team to reach four victories being named the winner. Watch the video above to see who was crowned as this year’s champion.
For videos from the past two competitions, see below:
2018: Long Reach vs Long Reach
2017: Glenelg vs Glenelg Country