Advertisement

Howard County 2019 Fan’s Choice Player of Year Competition: Centennial vs Marriotts Ridge

By  and
| Baltimore Sun Media |
Jul 09, 2019 | 4:02 PM
Centennial's Rasa Welsh and Marriotts Ridge's Colin Kelley — the overall girls' and boys' 2019 Fan's Choice Athletes of the Year — and their teammates face-off

The Howard County Times annual Fan’s Choice Player of the Year competition was held on Monday, July 8 at Marriotts Ridge High School.

The male Fan’s Choice overall Player of the Year — Marriotts Ridge’s Colin Kelley — joined up with two of his high school teammates to square off against the female Fan’s Choice overall Player of the Year — Centennial’s Rasa Welsh — and two of her teammates. See the result of the male vote HERE. See the result of the female vote HERE.

Advertisement

The Marriotts Ridge team also included Ricky Fedorchak and Ben Ward, while the Centennial squad featured Brook Anderson and Marissa Lagera.

The two squads went head-to-head in a series of physical challenges, with the first team to reach four victories being named the winner. Watch the video above to see who was crowned as this year’s champion.

For videos from the past two competitions, see below:

2018: Long Reach vs Long Reach

Long Reach's Lyric Swann — the overall girls' Fan's Choice Athlete of the Year — and her teammates Jaelyn Swann and Malaya Streeter face-off against Long Reach's Jeremy Huffman — the overall boys' Fan's Choice Athlete of the Year — and his teammates John Shupe and Tyler Moore in a series of games. (Tim Schwartz/Howard County Times video)

2017: Glenelg vs Glenelg Country

Glenelg's Sam Alsheimer -- the overall boys' Fan's Choice Athlete of the Year -- and his teammates Eric Gruber and Kameron Stewart face-off against Glenelg Country School's Julia Sheehan -- the overall girls' Fan's Choice Athlete of the Year -- and her teammates Shay Ahearn and Alli Bateman in a series of games. (Tim Schwartz/Howard County Times video)
Advertisement
Advertisement