Howard County to begin competitive high school fall sports Feb. 13

When the county announced the cancellation of winter sports on Jan. 6, the county’s weekly positivity rate was 7.4% — the highest rate since early June when testing was at a fraction of what it is now. The weekly new-case rate was rapidly rising, and five days later reached a peak of 48.7 per 100,000. Since then, though, the county’s weekly rolling case rate has decreased in 21 of the last 25 days and the seven-day positivity rate has fallen in 19 of 25 days.