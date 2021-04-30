Howard County fall JV programs navigate successful return after lengthy hiatus

“After a long year filled with quarantining and social distancing, it was awesome to get back out on the field and play some soccer,” coach Greg Metzger said. “Even though it was much colder than we are used to at the start of the season, the whole team really enjoyed being out there with one another. There were a few games where we struggled scoring, we were still able to overcome those difficulties and score more consistently towards the end of the season to cap off another undefeated season.”