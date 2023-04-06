‘This is something I can cherish for the rest of my life’: Former Centennial student Evan Miller plays for developmental rugby team in France

Rugby has been a key part of Evan Miller’s life since he was little. His father, Mark, played for the United States Rugby 7s Team in the 1990s, making connections within the sport around the world..

Fourteen years ago, Mark was coaching Evan’s older sister on an under-9 touch rugby team in Howard County. Evan, 4 years old at the time, was watching practice one day and Mark said to him, “Do you want to come out on the field?”

Evan immediately fell in love with the sport and stuck with it all these years. Evan recently returned home after playing in France for Rennes Ètudiants Club Rugby U18 and U23 teams for nearly a year following his graduation from Centennial.

“It was such a unique opportunity that I was given,” Evan said. “This is not something that people do. I already knew I was going to take a gap year and there was this opportunity here and I was ready to jump on it.”

Mark had connections with rugby clubs in Ireland and France. The Ètudiants Academy in France is run by Inaki Basauri who played for Team USA and is also a former member of the Maryland Exiles club that Mark coached for and Evan played on.

Evan Miller, right, a Centennial graduate, played club rugby while growing up in the area. He recently played overseas in France. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Mark said. “Obviously I have a huge passion for the sport and just seeing Evan take to it, it’s a lot of commitment, but he fell in love with the sport. He’s got great skills and instincts and for me as a dad, this is just phenomenal. That’s why I helped get him over to France. Playing in another country, particularly a strong country like France is a completely different experience playing rugby.”

Growing up, Evan played with the Ellicott City Express, a local youth rugby team in Howard County for kids ages 6-14. The Express teach kids the basics and fundamentals of the sport. Evan played with the Express until he was 10 and his family moved to Seattle. There, he played with a local club called the Seattle Vikings.

The Millers moved back to Maryland after Evan’s freshman year of high school and he played with the Maryland Exiles rugby club coached by Dan Soso during his final three years of high school. Evan was one of the team’s top players and a team captain, while his dad also served as a coach for the team.

Evan took a gap year in between high school and college and moved to France on his 18th birthday.

“It was quite nerve-wracking,” Evan said. “What I did was I got myself into the mindset of not having any expectations. I didn’t want to expect to do something, I was just going to learn. So, I was just going to learn and grow. That really helped me because I went over with a very open mind. Open to all the experiences and all of the new learning that I was going to do. It was a very stressful process getting everything together.”

Evan was one of two non-French players on the team and the only American. Ètudiants Club Rugby has multiple levels of development. His first four months, Evan was the youngest player on the U23 team and made one club appearance. From November through March, Miller played on the U18 team to allow him more playing time.

In the U.S., Evan played the eight-man position, which primarily plays toward the back end of scrums. One of the bigger players on his team in France, he was moved to the lock position, moving up to the second row in scrums.

“It took me a little bit to get used to it,” Evan said. “Here in America, especially for me playing in high school, I played with a lot of guys who were new to the sport where there was a lot of learning and teaching, especially with me being a captain. When I got to France, I immediately stepped on the pitch and everyone there is on the same skill level, which was an adjustment because I was so used to having to lead. There, everyone is so good and for me, it makes the game a lot more fun because I was just learning and playing rugby.”

Evan Miller, right, grew up playing club rugby for the Ellicott City Express. Rugby has been a big part of Miller's life since he was 4. He recently returned from playing club rugby in France. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)

Learning a new language proved to be Evan’s biggest challenge. Evan lived with several teammates and his family signed him up for a French immersion program, where he spent several hours a day learning French. That was a prerequisite the Millers discussed before the trip and he remained committed to it. A struggle at times, Evan learned to work through it and communicated with his teammates through the common language of rugby as he forged new relationships.

“The thing I love most about rugby is everyone just supports each other and is there for each other,” Evan said. “The bond and relationships that I built there, even with me being there for less than a year and some language barrier, we still had that great bond. These guys, they’re my brothers now. Our bond is so strong and that’s what I reflect the most with, just cherishing those moments and cherishing the rugby that I played. It helped me gain a lot of good experience in life and rugby.

“It helped me grow a lot and made me more comfortable in my own skin. It gave me a lot of confidence in myself as a player that I didn’t even know that I needed. That’s the best thing they did for me. They showed me how good of a player I can be and showed my untapped potential that I didn’t even know that I could get to. The overall growth that I had as a person and player, it will help me for the rest of my life. This is something I can cherish for the rest of my life and tell my children and grandchildren about.”

Back home, Evan plans to continue playing rugby, but is also invested in helping the sport grow. One way he hopes to do that is by helping the American game adopt a consistent identity. In France, they call it French Flair, playing a fast-paced style.

Several other top rugby nations including Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa each have their own unique style of play. Evan hopes to help replicate that in the U.S.

He’ll attend Howard County Community College next fall and plans to play for a local men’s club Rocky Gorge in the fall season. He then plans to transfer and explore his options at the collegiate level, while still remaining committed to both his growth as a player and helping grow the game he’s loved since age 4.

“The fact that Evan views his experience really positively and thinks, ‘How can I give back to the sport,’ now that’s fantastic,” Mark said. “How do you give back to this sport? That’s kind of what everybody in rugby thinks about because we love it so much. Hopefully, that will be the next path for Evan getting into a good university rugby team at the Division I level and then seeing where that can take him from there.”