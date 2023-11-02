Atholton football coach Eric Woodson has evolved through the years, leading to his 100th career win Friday night

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Atholton football coach Eric Woodson has evolved both his style and personality in 19 years of being a head coach. It's all led him to reaching his 100th career win Friday against River Hill. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton football coach Eric Woodson knew a career milestone was looming entering Friday night’s game at River Hill. While his staff also knew, he didn’t tell his players.

As the Raiders had the game in hand in the fourth quarter, Woodson began reflecting back on his 25-year coaching journey that started at his alma mater, Edmondson High School, under coach Pete Pompey. Rather than thinking about the wins, Woodson’s mind turned to the players he impacted.

The emotions intensified once the final whistle sounded in the Raiders’ 33-20 win over the Hawks, the 100th career coaching victory for Woodson, now in his 19th season as a head coach. His players, just learning of the accomplishment, soaked him with water, while the crowd came down as Woodson was handed a card and balloons from team mom Nikki Lee.

“Everything just happened so fast,” Woodson said this week. “I’m pretty humble, but it just got emotional. I spoke to the kids and I told them, ‘Thanks for the win, but our journey’s not done.’ I tried to take the attention off me, but the coaches and kids didn’t let that happen.”

Woodson described his coaching journey as “a roller coaster.” Woodson had the unique opportunity to coach at his old school, serving as a defensive assistant working with his old defensive coordinator, James Lee James.

Woodson was then hired as a middle school teacher in Arundel, which made the commute to Edmondson too challenging. He started working at Arundel under Bill Zucco, who, like Pompey, Woodson described as a old-school, hard-nosed coach.

Coaching under Zucco in the early 2000s, Woodson learned how to break down film on VHS tapes as the Anne Arundel County school had more resources compared to Edmondson. After Zucco left Arundel and Chuck Markiewicz took over, Woodson was the only assistant who stayed on his staff. He served as the defensive coordinator, while also being exposed to a new style of offense.

Pompey and Zucco both favored run-heavy offenses. Markiewicz, however, employed more of a West Coast offense, which featured the passing game more prominently than anything Woodson saw up to that point in his career. In 2005, Woodson was hired as head coach at Northwestern High, which became Woodson’s first time calling offensive plays. He favored a run-oriented approach with hard-nosed, physical teams during his eight-year tenure.

That run-heavy mentality continued in his next stop, Glen Burnie, which Woodson led for seven seasons. With the Gophers, Woodson didn’t have as much size up front, so he employed a perimeter run game featuring more outside runs and jet sweeps.

When Woodson took over Atholton in 2020, he altered his offensive philosophy and is now airing the ball out more. That shift is one of many examples of Woodson’s evolution throughout his coaching career and the lessons he’s learned from each coach he’s worked under.

“If you talk to any of those coaches, they will tell you that I throw the ball more now than I ever have,” Woodson said. “Sophomore quarterback Tyler Bell has over 1,000 yards passing right now. If they didn’t look at any film, they would not believe that I throw the ball the way we’ve thrown the ball. Chuck’s passing game opened up that offensive mindset for me. I do pound the ball still. I’m so versatile right now with our offense that we can pound when we want to and we can sling it when we want to. I try to do a mixture depending on what teams are trying to do against us.”

“We want to get the ball out to our athletes and spread teams out, utilizing our speed. There’s hours and hours that we spend breaking down film and I look at how we can re-evolve our offense and tweak it. Making subtle changes that we can run off the same look. That didn’t happen a whole lot back in 2005.”

Although he’s no longer calling defensive plays, that emphasis on team speed remains a priority for Woodson. His defenses used to employ heavy fronts with eight players consistently in the box. However, Woodson now focuses on having as many athletes on the field as possible defensively. Often utilizing five defensive backs, he wants his defenders to fly all over the field.

His coaching philosophies aren’t the only area where he’s evolved as a coach. Back in 2005, Woodson was a fiery coach, describing himself as one who wore his emotions on his sleeve. As he’s grown older, Woodson is now more mild-mannered with a continual focus on teaching the details.

That remains an essential part of Woodson’s job as the Raiders begin their postseason run, hosting Lansdowne in the first round of the Class 3A East playoffs on Friday night.