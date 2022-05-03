Mt. Hebron senior pitcher Emma Behel enjoys unique opportunity returning to Australia to play softball

One of six seniors for Mt. Hebron, Emma Behel brings a unique set of experiences to the softball field.

Behel lived in Australia from age 10 to 14, while her father was stationed there as a member of the Marine Corps. Living in Australia, Behel played softball and tried out for the Australian Junior National Team.

She made the final roster, but moved back to the United States. However, Behel still remains a part of the team, rejoining Australian Capital Territory each year during Howard County schools’ winter break.

In March, while her teammates were enjoying spring break locally, Behel returned to play for Australian Capital Territory for the sixth time and first in over two years. Last year’s games were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, while this year’s were pushed to the spring also due to COVID-19.

“It’s always fun whenever I do it,” Behel said. “This was my sixth time playing for my state and it’s always really fun. The girls that I’ve played against, I’ve basically been playing against since I was 11 years old. It’s always fun to see the new faces and see how they’ve improved over the years.”

This year, Behel played only against other Australian states. In the past, she has played teams from other countries, including Japan. That proved to be an eye-opening experience as she witnessed the ways different countries train and also how they interact postgame.

Although halfway across the world for much of the year, Behel keeps in touch with her teammates through social media like Instagram and Snapchat. This year provided an even more unique experience as there were several new girls on the team who she’d never met or practiced with before. As a pitcher, Behel needed to form a trust with those new players, also learning some of their tendencies in the field.

Despite that added challenge, Behel fostered new relationships both playing and watching the game she loves. Playing in the Olympic Stadium, she and her teammates would often sit in the bleachers and watch other teams compete after their games were finished. That time also allowed her to hang out and reminisce with old friends who she hadn’t seen for two-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was crazy just being back like I had never left,” Behel said. “It was really the playing that was my most memorable experience and hanging out and bonding with the girls I hadn’t seen for a while.”

Her coaches, Richard and Sally McCreedy, were part of the Australian Olympic Team in 1996 and 2000, coaching from the dugout they once played in. Behel also experienced the unique pageantry that came with playing in the Olympic Stadium including large crowds, a giant scoreboard and cameras everywhere.

“It was pretty surreal having played Patriot 10U ball and then being able to represent a state in an Olympic Stadium,” Behel said. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Upon returning to the U.S., Behel didn’t have long to recover jumping into a packed week with three games for the Vikings. Still a little jet-lagged from her long flight home, Behel pitched all seven innings against Wilde Lake on April 21. She also pitched all seven innings in Mt. Hebron’s other two games that week. As the Vikings’ lead-off hitter, she excelled at the plate with multiple hits in two of three games.

Advertisement

“Emma is a phenomenal pitcher,” Mt. Hebron coach Mark Graydon said of Behel postgame April 21. “She played 10 games last week and she pitched two of them.”