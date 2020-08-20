Ahead of Ravens workout, Dez Bryant catches passes from Oakland Mills grad David Pindell at Howard High in Ellicott City

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant took some time for a little tune-up Wednesday afternoon in Ellicott City — ahead of his Thursday tryout with the Ravens — and got some help from a local quarterback still looking for his own break in the NFL.
David Pindell, an Oakland Mills graduate and the 2014 Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year, met up with Bryant at Howard High School around 1 p.m. and the two worked out together for roughly two hours. Bryant ran routes, Pindell got in throws as part of his own daily workouts and the two made good on a connection that started on Instagram this spring.
“I was following him on Instagram and he hit me up about throwing together after he saw one of my workout videos. He actually invited me to Dallas in April to come throw to him, but I wasn’t going on a plane at that time with everything going on with COVID,” Pindell said. “But then I saw on Twitter that he was coming in to Baltimore to workout with the Ravens so I figured why not hit him up and see what happens. He got back to me, said he was trying to get his feet wet a little and we met up today.
“It was a good experience … good for both of us, I think.”
Bryant, an All-Pro receiver during an eight-year career with the Dallas Cowboys who hasn’t played in an NFL game the past two years after a 2018 Achilles tendon injury, “looked real good,” according to Pindell.
“He’s big, he’s in shape and he’s moving well. He can go up for the ball and he looks like he’s still in his prime,” Pindell said. “For me, if he does what he did today, I don’t see any reason why the Ravens wouldn’t offer him.”
Pindell, who is currently living in Columbia, has been chasing his own NFL dream since leading all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks with 1,139 rushing yards as a senior at UConn in 2018. He does running and throwing workouts every day at local high schools, taking advantage of “anyone who is available.”
He didn’t treat his session with Bryant any different.
“For me, it was just like every other time I’m out there with any other receiver. I need the reps and I’m out there just focused on my mechanics,” Pindell said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad we got the chance to meet up. I’m appreciative for all the people I’ve met, traveling and working out and getting the chance to build relationships.
“But it just didn’t feel any different throwing to him as opposed to someone else.”
Pindell said he’s keeping close tabs on NFL rosters and any opportunities that might arise coming out of training camps. He recently signed a contract with the Columbus Lions of the National Arena League, where he will report in January 2021 if nothing else materializes.
As Pindell parted ways with Bryant on Wednesday, the two agreed to keep in touch. And should things work out for Bryant with the Ravens, he offered something else.
“He said if things go well, he’d put in a good word for me,” Pindell said with a laugh. “And, you know, I’ll be ready. I’ve been ready. I just need a chance and, in the meantime, I’m just going to keep putting in the work.”