Ahead of Ravens workout, Dez Bryant catches passes from Oakland Mills grad David Pindell at Howard High in Ellicott City

“I was following him on Instagram and he hit me up about throwing together after he saw one of my workout videos. He actually invited me to Dallas in April to come throw to him, but I wasn’t going on a plane at that time with everything going on with COVID,” Pindell said. “But then I saw on Twitter that he was coming in to Baltimore to workout with the Ravens so I figured why not hit him up and see what happens. He got back to me, said he was trying to get his feet wet a little and we met up today.