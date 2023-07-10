Varsity Q&A: Atholton rising senior defensive back Daniel Ogordi commits to Army West Point

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Atholton rising senior defensive back Daniel Ogordi rarely is off the field for the Raiders, playing on both sides of the ball.

Following his recent commitment to Army, Ogordi spoke with the Howard County Times about his football growth and what excites him about the opportunity to play football at one of the service academies.

(Editor’s note: Some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.)

What is your earliest football memory?

When I first started playing football, I was 6 years old. My dad told me that he signed me up and I didn’t know much about it. Then I got put on the Laurel Wildcats and I played for them until I got to high school. My earliest memory of football was probably my first hit day. I was going up versus the biggest guy on the team and that was a wake-up call to what football really was.

What position did you play growing up?

Back then I played defensive end and tight end.

What was it like making the transition to defensive back in high school?

My freshman year of high school was the COVID year, so I had a lot of time to get ready for the season. I would hit workouts every day with my teammate Destin Hill, who played for Reservoir. We would work out every day, so I was getting used to defensive back, also watching a lot of film. Then freshman year came I had a great season and I just got used to it.

Were there any defensive backs in particular whose film that you watched?

Definitely, I would say Deion Sanders because of the way he carries himself, I love it. He always had this quote, ‘If you look good, you look good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.’ That’s why I always like watching him.

What was the most challenging part of transitioning to defensive back?

I would say the mental part of it because we would run a lot of one-on-ones. Getting beat, you have to get back and just run the next rep because I know if I keep working, I’ll get better at it. The mental aspect, having short term memory as a defensive back you’ve just got to get to the next play.

What aspect of your game do you feel like you’ve grown most?

My playmaking ability and I’ll definitely make it clear my senior season.

Do you have a favorite play so far at Atholton?

Definitely the one-hand interception this past year against Oakland Mills.

What was the recruiting process like for you and was it similar or different to what you anticipated?

Ever since freshman season I’ve been spamming coaches’ Twitters and emails. I always see other kids get offers and I always wanted to be like that. I would reach out to older people and asked them, ‘How did you do this?’ They told me to get an NCAA account, email, get your film and record your workouts. So, I would always record my workouts with my trainer. I would always send film out and I did that freshman year, sophomore year. Junior year I laid back a little because I never thought they’d respond to me because they never really did. Since my junior year, my Twitter was always flooded with coaches and it still is to this day. So, I’m just really proud about that and I’m really happy about that because my dreams really did come true.

What made Army the right fit for you and your family?

When they first offered me in April I had second thoughts about because I didn’t really know what it was. So, when I went on the visit June 9, that’s what really opened my eyes. As soon as I got on the campus it was just beautiful. I was actually standing in the weight room, we were about to start the tour and I see a guy walking up to me. He comes and shakes my hand all happy and it was coach Jeff Monken. That really stood out to me. I was just standing there and looking around and he came up to me and introduced himself. That was really cool and the rest of the coaches were really cool as well. Army has so many opportunities outside of football that you can really look at and that’s what makes it different from every other school.

What enticed you about the other opportunities outside of football?

I’m interested in cybersecurity. Army, I know they’re building a new $300 million cybersecurity building and cybersecurity has so many more opportunities outside of the military as well. There are so many benefits when you’re in the military.

What excites you most about the opportunity to be a part of the Army-Navy game?

I love the exposure that it will bring to me because I know I’ll definitely have to show out during those games. I love the fact that it brings so many people together to come watch the game. That’s the whole thing about the military academy, it’s such a strong sense of family and I love that. I’m definitely really excited to play in those games.

What is your go-to pregame song?

I would say Lil Baby or YoungBoy.

What are you looking forward to most in your senior season at Atholton?

What excites me most is inspiring the youth. That’s what I want to do. I want to leave Atholton with people remembering my name. The accolades that will come after this season I’m excited for too.