Fast start propels Archbishop Curley to lopsided win over Chapelgate in MIAA B semifinals

“Tonight was the culmination of all their hard work, starting with the preparation in the offseason, and knowing that they’ve had this goal in mind,” Curley head coach Darnell Hopkins said. “Last year was kind of bittersweet, losing [to Gerstell] around this exact same time in the semifinals. But we sat in the locker room and talked about thanking God for the opportunity and about how we were going to stick together and allow that experience to make us stronger.”