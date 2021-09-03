Howard County 2021 cross country preview

For the second time in six months, Howard County will have a cross country season.
After a shortened spring 2021 season that was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, harriers in the county are gearing up for another campaign.
This past spring, Oakland Mills’ Ella Harris and Baidy Ba won the girls and boys Howard County championships, respectively. Both runners graduated in June, though, leaving open the top spots in the county. On the team side, Howard’s girls squad won its third straight county crown, while Centennial’s boys came out on top.
Howard is the heavy favorite to win the girls county championship once again, as the Lions have the five fastest returning runners in the county — Hannah Schwab, Nimrit Ahuja, Jasmine Wilson, Elizabeth Holcombe and Kiley Mann. The boys side is more open, as the top returning boys runners are Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Howard’s Joey Raudabaugh, Oakland Mills’ Ethan Aidam, Mt. Hebron’s Jacob Hauf and River Hill’s Bryce Handa.
The biggest change this fall will be the classifications of Howard County schools, particularly Howard. One of the top Class 4A girls cross country schools in recent years, Howard is now in 3A in the East Region alongside eight other Howard County schools. Meanwhile, Hammond joins Glenelg and Oakland Mills in 2A West.
The regular season starts Saturday and the county championships are scheduled for Oct. 27 at Centennial High School. The regional meets are set for Nov. 4, and the MPSSAA championships will be Nov. 13.
Here’s a look at the girls and boys county teams entering the 2021 season:
GIRLS
Atholton
Coach: Earl Lauer
Spring 2021 finish: Third
Top runners: Seniors Caroline Perret, Grace Rua and Chiara Sforza; junior Sophia Urdunola; freshman Gabrielle Shord.
Starting line: The Raiders are tasked with replacing one of the best harriers from last season in Aanchal Kasargod, who finished third at the county championship meet as a senior. Atholton brings back its No. 2 runner from this past spring in Sforza and adds a talented young runner in Shord.
Centennial
Coach: Kevin McCoy
Spring 2021 finish: Second
Top runners: Seniors Amaya Cunningham, Sara Jurkovic and Madelyn Mielke; juniors Michelle Bank and Susan Kuhn.
Starting line: Three of the Eagles’ top five runners graduated after leading Centennial to a second-place finish at last season’s county championships. Cunningham and Mielke placed 14th and 15th, respectively, at counties and made second-team All-County.
Glenelg
Coach: Phil Johnson
Spring 2021 finish: Seventh
Top runners: Seniors Brooke Birckhead, Milana Gurvich, Kara Rivenbark and Kaila Spence; junior Sarah Jones.
Starting line: The Gladiators bring back the majority of their team from last season and add Spence, who played for Glenelg’s county-champion soccer team this past spring and has several accolades as a middle-distance track runner.
Hammond
Coach: Kim Williams
Spring 2021 finish: DNP
Top runners: Senior Amanda Nobil; junior McKenna Hunter; freshman Eve Pimental.
Starting line: After having only one varsity runner this past spring, Williams expects Nobil, Hunter and Pimental to lead the Golden Bears this fall.
Howard
Coach: Zack Dickerson
Spring 2021 finish: First
Top runners: Seniors Nimrit Ahuja, Elizabeth Holcombe, Hannah Schwab and Jasmine Wilson; junior Lola Sivley; sophomore Kiley Mann.
Starting line: The Lions won their third-straight county championship this past spring as the deepest team in the county. Dickerson returns six of the team’s top seven runners from last season, including Ahuja, the 2021 Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, and Schwab, who was the fastest Lion at the cross country championships this past spring.
Long Reach
Coach: Mark Lam
Spring 2021 finish: 10th
Top runners: Seniors Sophia Blattau, Neisha Islam, Chloe Mentz and Brynn Saffer; freshman Ashleigh Baker.
Starting line: The Lightning return a lot of experience this season, as Blattau, Islam, Mentz and Saffer were all varsity runners this past spring. In addition to the senior leaders, freshman Ashleigh Baker is also expected to be one of the squad’s top five harriers.
Marriotts Ridge
Coach: Jason Conley
Spring 2021 finish: Sixth
Top runner: Senior Rachel Roberts.
Starting line: After a middle-of-the-pack finish at the county championships last season, the Mustangs bring back Roberts, who placed 20th at counties in 20:56.
Mt. Hebron
Coach: Gina Witcher
Spring 2021 finish: Ninth
Top runners: Senior Jasmine Ives and Kayla Nemirovsky; juniors Shreya Khurana, Gabby Teachey and Kasturi Vadantham; sophomore Gauri Nair.
Starting line: Vedantham was the top Vikings’ finisher at counties last season by placing 28th, and Witcher expects Teachey, who didn’t run this past spring, to be the team’s top harrier.
Oakland Mills
Coach: Brian Shadrick
Spring 2021 finish: Fourth
Top runners: Junior Annmarie Weaver; sophomores Lily Decker, Frankie Moore, Ashley Sanchez and Nitya Sharma.
Starting line: The Scorpions are losing their top runner from this past spring in spring 2021 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year Ella Harris. But sophomore Frankie Moore is the sixth-fastest returning harrier in the county. As a freshman, Moore finished sixth at counties in 19:43.
Reservoir
Coach: Phil Rogers
Spring 2021 finish: Fifth
Top runners: Seniors Leilah Clark, Ava Robitaille and Caroline Rosenberry; junior Casey Moquin; sophomore Delaney Lortz; freshmen Kyrie Moquin and Halle Robitaille.
Starting line: Clark, Robitaille, Rosenberry and Casey Moquin — four of the Gators’ top five runners last season — return to the team this fall. Clark led the team by finishing 23rd at counties this past spring.
River Hill
Coach: Kevin Cannon
Spring 2021 finish: Eighth
Top runners: Senior Amaya Aranda and Chloe McGeehan; junior Elizabeth Fu; sophomores Naomi Ling and Aysegul Yildiz.
Starting line: McGeehan is the ninth-fastest returning runner in the county. As a junior last season, McGeehan placed 16th at counties, crossing the line in 20:10. Aside from Oakland Mills, the Hawks have the biggest departure in the county in Faith Meininger, who placed second at counties and graduated in June.
Wilde Lake
Coach: Darnerien McCants
Spring 2021 finish: DNP
Top runners: Junior Anna Griffiths; sophomores Eva Dimitrova and Madison Shanks.
Starting line: The Wildecats had only four varsity runners compete at counties this past spring. Wilde Lake returns Griffiths, Shanks and Dimitrova, who was the fastest Wildecat at counties last season with her 33rd-place finish.
Glenelg Country
Coach: Greg Koffel
Top runners: Seniors Katie Leavy and Joanie Morningstar.
Starting line: After participating in the IAAMs “open season” last fall, Koffel expects seniors Leavy and Morningstar to lead the Dragons this season.
BOYS
Atholton
Coach: Neil Steen
Spring 2021 finish: Ninth
Top runners: Seniors Caleb Crawford, Vijay Kumar, Sam Martin, Noah McCormick and Zach Shord; junior Ethan Mulcahy.
Starting line: Mulcahy, who finished 16th at counties last season, and Shord, who crossed the line 22nd, both return for the Raiders.
Centennial
Coach: Rob Slopek
Spring 2021 finish: First
Top runners: Seniors Connor Brennan, Jeff Chang, Luke LasCasas and Alex White; junior Antonio Camacho-Bucks.
Starting line: Camacho-Bucks finished third at the county championships this past spring to lead the Eagles to the county crown. He’s the fastest boys runner returning, breaking the tape at counties in 15:31. LasCasas and White were also top-five runners for Centennial last year, but the Eagles have to replace graduated seniors Fernando Duraes and Jacob Cole, who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at counties.
Glenelg
Coach: Lindsey Metzler
Spring 2021 finish: Eighth
Top runners: Seniors Timothy Cherry and Michael Sturtevant; freshman Bennett Walsh.
Starting line: Cherry is the Gladiators’ lone scoring runner returning from this past spring, as the other four harriers graduated. Cherry placed 33rd at counties last season, crossing the line in 17:29.
Hammond
Coach: James Ryun Anderson
Spring 2021 finish: 12th
Top runners: Seniors Ben Johnson and Joshua Speich; juniors Grant Bierce and Daniel Rodriguez; sophomore Sebastian Hurt.
Starting line: Speich was the Golden Bears’ top runner this past spring, placing 29th at counties.
Howard
Coach: Megan Hart
Spring 2021 finish: Third
Top runners: Seniors Makilan Balasubramanian, Chris Mann, Joey Raudabaugh and Nick Yankle; junior Ryan O’Byrne.
Starting line: Raudabaugh placed fourth at the county championships this past spring, crossing the line in 15:36. However, Howard has to replace the other four of its top five runners from last season due to graduation.
Long Reach
Coach: Kevin Lawrence
Spring 2021 finish: Sixth
Top runners: Senior Alejandro Cabrera; junior Christian Brower; sophomore Evan Quinn.
Starting line: Long Reach returns three of its top four harriers from this past spring, but the Lightning have to replace Cameron Hindle, who won silver at counties as a senior. Cabrera and Brower placed 20th and 21st, respectively, at counties last season.
Marriotts Ridge
Coach: Thomas Brandel
Spring 2021 finish: Fifth
Top runners: Senior Pranav Rajan; juniors Frank Hayden and Joseph Zoller; sophomore Preston Hong and Evan Tian.
Starting line: Marriotts Ridge is tasked with replacing its four top runners from this past spring. Zoller is the fastest returning runner for the Mustangs this fall.
Mt. Hebron
Coach: Jordan Sterner
Spring 2021 finish: Second
Top runners: Seniors Alexander Barton, Jacob Hauf and Braedon Moyer; junior Paul Carter and Wyatt Grabelle.
Starting line: After a second-place finish at the county championships last season, the Vikings are in good shape to be one of the top teams in the county again. Hauf, who is the fourth-fastest returning runner in the county, could replace William Jones, who was the Vikings’ top runner before he graduated in June. Barton and Moyer were also top-20 finishers at counties.
Oakland Mills
Coach: Chris Brewington
Spring 2021 finish: Seventh
Top runners: Seniors Donovan Lawson and Deremy Vicente; junior Ethan Aidam; sophomores Folu Longe and Ja White.
Starting line: The Scorpions are faced with replacing the top runner in the county from this past spring in spring 2021 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year Baidy Ba. Aidam is the third-fastest returning harrier in the county. As a sophomore, Aidam finished ninth at counties in 16:10.
Reservoir
Coach: Phil Rogers
Spring 2021 finish: 10th
Top runners: Seniors Arjun Banerjee, Will Chapman, Connor Puls and Ryan Thibaudeau; sophomore Kidus Zeleke.
Starting line: Chapman, Banerjee, Zeleke and Thibaudeau — four of the Gators’ top five runners last season — return to the team this fall. Zeleke was the fourth-fastest freshman in the county this past spring.
River Hill
Coach: Paul Hugus
Spring 2021 finish: Fourth
Top runners: Seniors Bryce Handa, Rob King and Yash Porwal; sophomore Daniel Wang; freshman Quin Ballou.
Starting line: The Hawks return their top two runners in Handa and King, who placed 13th and 25th, respectively, at the county championships this past spring.
Wilde Lake
Coach: Jay McMillan
Spring 2021 finish: 11th
Top runners: Junior Chris Withee; sophomores Myles Brown, Henry Hopper, Sean Moore and Noah Vernon.
Starting line: The Wildecats return the best freshman in the county from last season in Hopper, who placed 28th at the county championships.
Glenelg Country
Coach: Brian Bonn
Top runners: Seniors Will Mantzaris, Josef Marschall and Jack Roth; junior Zach Gruzs.
Starting line: Bonn has a group of senior runners in Mantzaris, Marschall and Roth who will lead the Dragons this fall.