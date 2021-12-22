Howard senior Nimrit Ahuja breaks records on way to Howard County cross country girls Runner of Year | Fall 2021 All-County

“Coming into the season we had some pretty lofty goals that included winning the three championship races at the end of the year,” Howard coach Zachary Dickerson said. “I think having a group of girls that are all similar ability and have the same goals, holding each other accountable. It’s not a group of seven individuals it’s a team. What made this team and Nimrit so special was I as a coach didn’t have to do that. That was intrinsic for her and intrinsic for the team.”