Howard County cross country 2021 spring championships |...

Oakland Mills' Baidy Ba celebrates before the finish line in the Howard County cross country championship race at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
(Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)

Howard County cross country 2021 spring championships | PHOTOS

Apr 10, 2021
Photos from the Howard County boys and girls cross country championship meets at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Oakland Mills' Baidy Ba celebrates before the finish line in the Howard County cross country championship race at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Oakland Mills' Baidy Ba celebrates before the finish line in the Howard County cross country championship race at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Oakland Mills' Ella Harris sprints to the finish line en route to winning the Howard County cross country championship at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Oakland Mills' Ella Harris sprints to the finish line en route to winning the Howard County cross country championship at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
The Centennial boys cross country team poses after winning the Howard County championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
The Centennial boys cross country team poses after winning the Howard County championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Howard's girls cross country team poses with the county championship trophy at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Howard's girls cross country team poses with the county championship trophy at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Two dozen boys runners sprint out to start the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Two dozen boys runners sprint out to start the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
A group of girls runners jockey for positioning during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
A group of girls runners jockey for positioning during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
A pack of Howard girls runners during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
A pack of Howard girls runners during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Several boys runners compete during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Several boys runners compete during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Several boys harriers run up a steep hill during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Several boys harriers run up a steep hill during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Atholton's Nimrit Ahuja (left) and River Hill's Faith Meininger race up a steep hill during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Atholton's Nimrit Ahuja (left) and River Hill's Faith Meininger race up a steep hill during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Howard's Nimrit Ahuja during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Howard's Nimrit Ahuja during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
River Hill's Faith Meininger (292) and Atholton's Aanchal Kasargod (5) during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
River Hill's Faith Meininger (292) and Atholton's Aanchal Kasargod (5) during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
A pack of boys runners jockey for positioning at the beginning of the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
A pack of boys runners jockey for positioning at the beginning of the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
River Hill's Faith Meininger (292), Atholton's Aanchal Kasargod (5) and Howard's Nimrit Ahuja (118) during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
River Hill's Faith Meininger (292), Atholton's Aanchal Kasargod (5) and Howard's Nimrit Ahuja (118) during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Centennial's Antonio Camacho-Bucks sprints toward the finish line to finish third in the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Centennial's Antonio Camacho-Bucks sprints toward the finish line to finish third in the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Atholton's Aanchal Kasargod, right, and Oakland Mills' Ella Harris during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Atholton's Aanchal Kasargod, right, and Oakland Mills' Ella Harris during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Oakland Mills' Baidy Ba takes a sigh of relief after winning the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Oakland Mills' Baidy Ba takes a sigh of relief after winning the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Long Reach's Cameron Hindle pushes toward the finish line to finish second in the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Long Reach's Cameron Hindle pushes toward the finish line to finish second in the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Oakland Mills' Ella Harris during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Oakland Mills' Ella Harris during the Howard County cross country championship meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Howard County cross country championships 2020-21
Oakland Mills' Baidy Ba accepts his first-place medal after winning the Howard County cross country championship at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10.
Oakland Mills' Baidy Ba accepts his first-place medal after winning the Howard County cross country championship at Centennial High School on Saturday, April 10. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
