Centennial junior Antonio Camacho-Bucks breaks through as Howard County cross country boys Runner of Year | Fall 2021 All-County

Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks is proving to be a fast learner.
Just three years after seriously taking up cross country, the Eagles junior delivered a pair of postseason victories this fall. He won a county championship and then later placed first at the 3A state championships as well with a time of 15:51.4 — the fastest time of any boys runner in any classification this year at states.
Now, after that sparkling postseason that also included a second place finish at the 3A East region championships, Camacho-Bucks has been named he Howard County Times/Columbia Flier fall 2021 boys cross country Runner of the Year.
“He just started running as a freshman, so he’s still learning how to race,” Centennial coach Rob Slopek said of Camacho-Bucks. “His pre-race mentality is go to the line and run hard. I think that’s part of his strength is the fact that he can physically withstand so much more pain than some other runners. He just runs hard, the whole race.
“He’s such a great form runner, he’s very efficient at what he does. He can use the downhills very well because of his form and he’s just a tough kid. He’ll stick his nose in there with some of the best runners in the country and he’ll hang on as long as he can.”
Early on this fall, at the Carlisle Invitational, Camacho-Bucks competed against elite runners from nearby states including West Virginia and Pennsylvania — helping to grow his confidence and prepare him for future races. In that 5,000-meter race he finished third behind seniors Larry Josh Edwards from Morgantown, WV and Cj Singleton from Butler, PA, who are committed to the University of Oregon and Notre Dame, respectively.
Camacho-Bucks didn’t lose to a runner from the state of Maryland until regionals, finishing narrowly behind Manchester Valley senior Aiden Neal.
Despite the loss, in that regional race, Camacho-Bucks set a personal record with a time of 15:03.5. He then made amends by defeating Neal and the rest of the 3A field at states.
“Stay relaxed that first mile and really work those downhills,” Camacho-Bucks said of his approach in the state championship race. “That’s what I did, I worked those downhills and kind of broke away from the [other runners].
“I was glad, I’m normally used to seeing somebody in front of me. It was nice to know that I was the fastest guy on the course that day.”
Moving forward, Camacho-Bucks has one more season left to continue improving as a runner. Next year will present a different challenge, as he will be the one everyone else is trying to chase down.
“The big thing now is race day and how to approach racing with more knowledge,” he said. “Getting stronger for senior year and getting into some bigger races.”
First Team All-County
Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills junior
Postseason highlights: Finished sixth at the county championships (16:06.2), first at the 2A West regional (16:44.47), and first at the 2A state championships (16:43.6).
Alexander Barton, Mt. Hebron senior
Postseason highlights: Finished fourth at the county championships (15:57.9), sixth at the 3A East regional (15:54.9), and eighth at the 3A state championships (16:43.60).
Christian Brower, Long Reach junior
Postseason highlights: Finished eighth at the county championships (16:19.4), eighth at the 3A East regional (16:03.4), and 11th at the 3A state championships (16:54.33).
Bryce Handa, River Hill senior
Postseason highlights: Finished seventh at the county championships (16:11.6), fifth at the 3A East regional (15:49.0), and ninth at the 3A state championships (16:44.73).
Jacob Hauf, Mt. Hebron senior
Postseason highlights: Finished fifth at the county championships (16:01.0), fourth at the 3A East regional (15:28.4), and sixth at the 3A state championships (16:22.70).
Luke LasCasas, Centennial senior
Postseason highlights: Finished third at the county championships (15:49.8), seventh at the 3A East regional (15:57.8), and 12th at the 3A state championships (16:54.80).
Joey Raudabaugh, Howard senior
Postseason highlights: Finished second at the county championships (15:43.1), third at the 3A East regional (15:22.7), and fourth at the 3A state championships (16:09.49).
Second Team All-County
Alejandro Cabrera, Long Reach senior
Timothy Cherry, Glenelg senior
Braedon Moyer, Mt. Hebron senior
Ethan Mulchay, Atholton junior
Zachary Shord, Atholton senior
Alexander White, Centennial senior
Kidus Zeleke, Reservoir sophomore