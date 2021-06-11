Oakland Mills’ Baidy Ba, Ella Harris trek different paths to claim Howard County cross country Runner of Year awards

In his first season with the Eagles, Duraes proved himself as one of the best runners in the county and helped pace Centennial to the county crown. He opened the season by finishing second at the Eagles’ home meet against five other county teams. He then finished in fourth in each of the next two races before placing fifth at the county championship meet. Duraes crossed the line in 15:43 at counties, finishing between Camacho-Bucks and Cole.