Longtime Howard boys lacrosse coach Jimmy Creighton hired as River Hill athletics and activities manager

Jimmy Creighton, Howard’s boys lacrosse coach since 2011, was hired by River Hill last week to become its athletics and activities manager.
Creighton, who led the Lions to a state championship in 2015 and three county titles during his tenure, said he’s excited to move on to the next chapter of his career.
“I always loved teaching and coaching. It’s been a huge part of my life, but I always knew at some point I’d want to take that next step and be a leader and in charge of something bigger,” Creighton said. “I am super excited to be where I’m at. I think I’m in a good spot surrounded by a good coaching staff, a good administrative team and a great community, and I’m really looking forward to working with everyone over there.”
While he’s eager to take on his new role with the Hawks, Creighton admitted when March 1 comes around he’ll miss being out on the field.
“I’m sure when the spring hits and I’m seeing lacrosse out on the field I’m certainly going to miss that for sure,” Creighton said. “I coached for 15 years overall and 11 at Howard. I poured everything into it, and I have no regrets. The Howard community was great to my family and me over the years.”
A Huntingtown, New York, native, Creighton played lacrosse in college at Salisbury University from 2003-06 and then was a graduate assistant coach for the Sea Gulls in 2007. After graduating, he became a physical education teacher and coached lacrosse in New York for three years before coming to Howard High in 2010-11.
In his 10 seasons at Howard, Creighton amassed a 135-38 record, with the Lions’ best season under his tutelage being their undefeated campaign in 2015. His teams also made the state championship game in 2014, 2016 and 2019.
“There were lots of good memories. We did a lot of good things there. We were able to take the lacrosse program at Howard and in a sense put it in that top echelon of Maryland lacrosse, which was our ultimate goal,” Creighton said. “... The 2015 team was special. That was one of the best teams I’ve ever seen, and we’ve played against a lot of good teams. That was a special team to go undefeated and win a state title.”
Creighton is taking over for Brandon Lauer, who had been the AAM at River Hill since the 2015-16 academic year. Lauer is taking a study leave from the school system while he finishes his doctorate in school system leadership at the University of Maryland.
Creighton said Lauer is one of several AAMs in the county who he’s had a good relationship with, along with former Howard AAM and current Carroll County Public Schools Supervisor of Athletics Michael Duffy.
“Michael Duffy has been a big mentor for me over the years and has taught me a lot. He’s one of the people who encouraged me to get into this profession. I learned a lot from him,” Creighton said. “And Brandon Lauer was a great AAM at River Hill. He’s already been super helpful with everything. I definitely have big shoes to fill.”