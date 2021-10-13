xml:space="preserve">
Howard County Golf Championships | PHOTOS

Marriotts Ridge's Lila Becker hits an approach shot from the fairway on the 1st hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.
By
Oct 13, 2021
Pictures from the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.
Glenelg's Michael Gloth rolls a putt to the cup on the 2nd green during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge's Sangmin Lee watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick watches her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge's Lila Becker hits an approach shot from the fairway on the 1st hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard's Jai Sheth swings into his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Dustin Stocksdale rolls a putt towards the cup on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge's Daniel Tuma hits out of a hazard on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Michael Gloth hits a chip shot onto the 2nd green during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Nate Deiuliis rolls a putt towards the cup on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Justin Gutierrez watches a putt roll towards the cup on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge's Jonathan Moon eyes the break of the green before attempting a putt from the fringe of the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Helen Yeung watches her tee shot on the 1st hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Wilde Lake's Henry Hilger hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Wilde Lake's Henry Hilger retreives his ball after sinking a putt for par on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Helen Yeung hits an approach shot from the rough on the 1st hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Hammond's Connor Walls watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Collin Reagan hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury watches his chip shot roll towards the cup on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles connects with her tee shot on the 1st hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
