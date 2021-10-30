Wilde Lake breaks through for first Howard County cheerleading championship title

Before Wednesday’s county championship cheerleading meet, Wilde Lake coach Emily Townsend did her best to simplify things for her Wildecats.
For a program that had never previously won a title, she didn’t want them feeling the pressure of trying to necessarily execute a winning routine. So, she instead talked about delivering on things — like contagious energy — that lead to championships.
“It was less about them believing that they could take first, and instead about just believing that they could deliver on all the little things that add up to a great performance,” Townsend said. “I wanted them to focus on being the best version of our team that we could be.”
On the floor of the Marriotts Ridge gym, the Wildecats were indeed arguably the best they have ever been while earning a score of 117 that was two-tenths of a point better than second-place Atholton (116.8). The county title is the first for Wilde Lake since cheerleading became an official varsity sport in Howard County in fall 2005.
Making the occasion even sweeter was that the Wildecats’ junior varsity team matched their varsity counterparts with a championship of their own. Wilde Lake’s squad posted a score of 104.7 to claim the JV crown over runner-up Glenelg (98.5).
As for varsity, Townsend likes to think that this year’s breakthrough performance has been building for a few years now. The team’s three senior captains this fall — Layla Bullock, Cynthia Degahson and Aris Williams-McKinney — were on the team that finished fifth in the county and qualified for the 2A/1A West regional competition in winter 2020.
There haven’t been many formal competitions since then, but that core group as part of a nine-member senior class came in this fall ready to pick up where they left off. Some clean routines at a pair of invitationals prior to the county competition only helped in generating confidence.
“This is an incredible group that has been really easy to work with all year,” Townsend said. “Everyone is there to work hard and is focused from the beginning to the end of practice, which makes my job a lot easier.”
Townsend points out that the routine for Wilde Lake isn’t as high on the difficulty scale as some of the other teams. Instead, they try to maximize points in other areas.
“It’s definitely not the highest difficulty possible on the rubric, that’s just not where the average athlete on this team has their skill level,” Townsend said. “Instead we focus on the other things that we can do and try and do them perfectly with high energy and accuracy.”
Wilde Lake will now turn its attention to the 2A West regional competition, which is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Harford Community College.
Varsity team scores
1. Wilde Lake, 117; 2. Atholton, 116.8; 3. Hammond, 110.75; 4. Marriotts Ridge, 110.3; 5. Long Reach, 106.7; 6. Glenelg, 100.8; 7. River Hill, 98.05; 8. Oakland Mills, 91; 9. Mt. Hebron, 90.6; 10. Howard, 77.9.
JV team scores
1. Wilde Lake, 104.7; 2. Glenelg, 98.5; 3. Long Reach, 94.2; 4. Marriotts Ridge, 92.1; 5. Reservoir, 83.75; 6. Oakland Mills, 45.15.