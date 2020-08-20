Howard High’s Corinne Chau receives regional tennis award

“I’ve been playing tennis my whole life — since I was five and now I’m 15,” Chau said. “So, tennis has always been a big part of my life and I’m always doing the most that I can to help out with anything, especially with tennis parties. I was in the ATA [American Tennis Association] National Tournament in 2017 and I was a finalist that year and we watched a documentary on Althea Gibson and that’s when I learned about Dr. ‘Whirlwind’ Johnson.”