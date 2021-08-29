Now in Triple-A, former Reservoir star Cody Morris enjoying best success of professional pitching career

Morris, who was a seventh-round pick in 2018 after pitching for the University of South Carolina, said his biggest improvements since 2019 — when he combined for a 4.35 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 89 innings between Single-A and High-A — are his mobility and his command. He’s more confident throwing his curveball and changeup in hitters’ counts, and his improved mobility has helped him increase his average velocity up to 96 mph. He even touched 99 mph for the first time in his initial start in Triple-A earlier this month, and he’s added a cutter to his repertoire as well.