River Hill golf defends Class 4A/3A team title; River Hill’s Helen Yeung, Crofton’s Owen Newberry individual champions

Crofton's Owen Newberry hits a drive on the 11th tee during the MPSSAA Golf State Championship at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill golf didn’t just have its eyes second on a set straight state Class 4A/3A team crown: the Hawks sought to make history.

Returning several key players from last year’s Class 4A/3A state team, River Hill accomplished its goal. The Hawks began the tournament totaling a 1-under par 283 on Monday, which tied the state record for a one-day score set by Winston Churchill in 2015.

River Hill was only off by a touch in Wednesday’s final round, shooting a 289 to secure another team title with 572 total points, tying a state record. The Hawks’ Benjamin Siriboury, Mark Berg, Helen Yeung and Michelle Yeung finished 41 points ahead of second place Marriotts Ridge.

“We knew going into this season that our expectations were going to be higher than just winning a state championship,” River Hill coach Matthew Graves said. “My motivation to them last night through a text message was, ‘Here’s the number we need to shoot, go out there and do your job.’ It was neat that we got there.”

On the individual side, Helen Yeung captured her third straight championship. She backed up her record-setting 65 on Monday with a 67 Wednesday. Siriboury was after a third straight individual championship, but a rough start left him four shots behind Crofton’s Owen Newberry with four holes to play.

Siriboury rallied to tie and force a playoff, however, he lost to the Crofton junior on the first hole.

“For Helen to do what she did for three straight years is unbelievable. For Benjamin to battle back from where he was to get a playoff hole was unbelievable,” Graves said. “For Michelle, this is a brand-new environment, for her to get out and do her thing was great. Then Mark was a rock. He shot a good score, which a lot of people in the state would be more than happy with coming from your third or fourth player. All in all, it was a remarkable season.”

Helen Yeung, a North Carolina commit, continued to flourish on the state’s biggest stage. She started out a little slow on Monday and realized she was playing too conservatively. From then on, Yeung resorted back to her aggressive mindset and dominated the rest of the field.

On Monday, she put together, a one-day state record 6-under-par round. The veteran maintained that same aggressive mindset, which yielded success. She finished 4-under par on Wednesday, completing a dominant 36-hole performance at 10-under 132, another state record. No stranger to playing in a pressure environment, Yeung put the finishing touches on a third consecutive 4A/3A state title.

“I kept it positive out there,” Yeung said. “I didn’t really have the best full swing coming in and my putting was not the best. I think my positive attitude helped me a lot with my game and my teammates also being here to support me. My teammate Mark put this quote in my head, ‘Be the butter not the knife,’ which basically means just to ride the waves and staying in the present moment. I didn’t let any bad shots affect my round.

“I didn’t let my big lead entering Day 2 affect my game. I know some players like to be safer or be more conservative. I just had the same mindset going in attacking pins, while being smart, but also aggressive.”

Crofton's Owen Newberry hits a drive on the 12th tee during the final round of the MPSSAA state golf tournament at the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Crofton junior Owen Newberry secures first state title in playoff

Newberry entered Wednesday’s second round five shots back of Howard’s Dev Sheth (-3), but confident in how he was playing. On Monday, Newberry struck the ball well and felt his score wasn’t indicative of how he played.

He made sure to change that on Wednesday with six birdies, including four on the front nine, finishing 2-under. His success on the first nine holes gave him a one-shot lead. With Sheth, Marriotts Ridge’s George Williamson and Siriboury all within three shots of the lead, Newberry wasn’t fazed.

He continued to strike the ball well and delivered critical birdie putts on 13 and 14 to push his advantage to four shots with four holes remaining. Then, Siriboury, a two-time defending champion, caught fire. He birdied four of the final five holes to end his round even, forcing a playoff.

“It just made me work harder,” Newberry said. “I really wanted to work harder and I knew Ben was going for history with three wins in a row. He’s such a good competitor it was fun to battle it out with him.”

“I’m in this state where I’m focused and I don’t really pay attention to anything going on,” Siriboury said. “So, my mindset is just trying to get one stroke at a time. When Mark told me that quote, ‘Be the butter not the knife,’ I put that in my mind this whole week. It’s really helped, just being focused. Focusing on myself and not letting anything affect me.”

Following that, there was an over 30-minute waiting period before the playoff began. For Newberry, he used that time to take his mind off golf for a little while, talking with his parents. After that brief reprieve, he began warming up again and the playoff hole was announced as the crowd flocked toward the par-4 No. 10 tee.

Both players parred the hole earlier in the day and Newberry struck a perfect drive that landed in the middle of the fairway. Meanwhile, Siriboury’s drive curved right, toward the rough, creating a tough angle for the green.

Newberry once again calmly struck his second shot to the edge of the green, while Siriboury’s shot had too much on it and sailed over the green. Two shots later, Newberry calmly knocked in a par putt to secure his first state title and dethrone the two-time defending champion.

“When you hit it up the middle of the fairway on a hole like this, when you know you’re going to have a short shot, it’s just a big confidence boost,” Newberry said. “I knew I was going to have a good birdie look and I did what I needed to do. A lot of excitement, then just trying to stay as humble as possible when it goes in. You really want to show emotions, but it was awesome.”

Marriotts Ridge's George Williamson lines up a putt on the 11th green. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill and Marriotts Ridge see other top-five finishers

As two of Howard County’s top programs, River Hill and Marriotts Ridge also had other strong performances in the state tournament.

Williamson, who was a leader for the Mustangs throughout the regular season, battled in the top group throughout Wednesday. He jumped out to a brief lead early in Wednesday’s round, but Newberry and Siriboury each grew stronger as the round progressed.

He ultimately finished in third at 5-over, the top finisher on the boys or girls side for the second-place Mustangs. Despite not coming out with a title, Williamson gained valuable experience on the season’s biggest stage against high-level competition.

“It feels good to finish in the top three,” Williamson said. “Coming into the season, I felt pretty confident in getting over the line in one of the three postseason tournaments. Getting top three at states that’s a pretty big accomplishment for me.”

Meanwhile, Michelle excelled in her first state championships as a freshman. She entered the day five shots back of her older sister. Playing in the top group, Michelle continued to battle finishing Wednesday’s round at 3-over, concluding the tournament at 2-over, fourth-place overall.