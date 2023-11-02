Howard cross country sweeps team, individual titles at Class 3A South Regional

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard cross country entered Thursday’s Class 3A South Regional a confident group coming off its success at the Howard County championships.

The stakes at regionals, however, were higher, with state qualifications on the line. The top six teams qualify for the state meet, while any runner in the top 19 who is not on a qualifying team is also eligible for the state meet.

Advertisement

The Lions thrived in the postseason environment, crowning a pair of individual regional champions in senior Joey Ensor on the boys side and freshman Claire Sivitz on the girls side. They also secured both team titles in an all-around dominant performance on a brisk afternoon at River Hill.

Ensor won the boys race, finishing in 15 minutes, 57.04 seconds, while Sivitz triumphed in the girls race finishing in 18:36.87, a personal record. Howard’s boys finished with a team-best 37 points, outpacing second place Poly by 50, while the Lions girls had 40 points, edging out second place Atholton (68).

Advertisement

“As a coach, this is the most that I could ever ask for,” Howard boys coach Courtney Mann said. “To have two No. 1 finishers and some course records, and then on top of it to have two teams win collectively, I’m super ecstatic about it and I know everyone else is too. I think proud is probably the best term that I can use to describe it. They deserve it, they worked super hard. They absolutely 100% earned what they did today.”

The afternoon began with the boys race and Ensor entering the field as the favorite. He set a course record at River Hill early in the season (15:39.45) and has continued to post high finishes. Prior to the race, Ensor joked with his teammates to distract from any nerves.

However, 10 minutes before the start he locks in and visualizes what could happen during the race. Ensor consistently places a focus on a fast start, both alleviating nerves and setting the tone for the remainder of the race. Taking a fast start and using breathing exercises to battle a cramp around the 2-mile mark, Ensor pushed to another victory, following up on his Howard County championship.

The Lions boys success extended beyond Ensor with three more top-six finishes. Junior Rayyan Dheini (16.39.66) placed third, while Max vom Saal (16:40.84) and Amadeus Davis (16:43.45) weren’t far behind, coming in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

“It’s so cool,” Ensor said. “I’ve known these guys since sophomore year when I first started and we were not very good. Now, just to see us put all the pieces together is just awesome. We’re all friends and it’s a lot more fun to get better with people you like.”

Howard’s success was only just beginning with the girls race following. Sivitz and senior Kiley Mann headlined the girls field after finishing first and second at counties. Both runners pushed ahead of the field early with River Hill’s Alyssa Mattes and Oakland Mills’ Frankie Moore also near the top.

Sivitz felt strong entering the race and throughout the hills, she repeatedly told herself, ‘I can do this, I can push these hills.’ That self-motivation proved to be particularly beneficial, with Mann and several other runners looking to make up the deficit.

Howard's Joe Ensor wins the Class 3A South Regional boys cross country race. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“When I try to build separation it’s usually by the 2-mile mark,” Sivitz said. “I feel like that’s when I was really building that separation. Our coach told us to go a little slower at the start, since I always go faster. To build that separation I just believe in myself and pay attention to my surroundings, making sure that I keep my pace and I can keep going.”

Advertisement

As Sivitz extended her lead, supportive chants from the crowd roared louder. Shortly after, she descended down the final hill, sprinting through the finish line and putting the final touches on another victory.

Mann followed roughly 36 seconds behind her as Howard continued to showcase its dominance. Fellow senior Arshia Mondal placed fifth with a personal-record time (19:47.07). Mika Hsu (13th) and Mia Mager (20th) rounded out Howard’s scorers.

“They really exceeded my expectations,” Howard girls coach Tammy Liu said. “We knew they were going to run well; they’ve been training well. They put in the hard work and this is the time we want them to peak. They executed.”

Now Howard faces its next challenge on Nov. 11 at Hereford High School on a difficult course. However, both teams are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to compete on the season’s biggest stage, looking to replicate the success of earlier postseason meets.

Team Scores

Boys

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

1. Howard 37; 2. Poly 87; 3. River Hill 89; 4. Mt. Hebron 101; 5. Reservoir 141; 6. Long Reach 143; 7. Oakland Mills 174; 8. Marriotts Ridge 178; 9. Atholton 194; 10. City 327.

Advertisement

Girls

1. Howard 40; 2. Atholton 68; 3. Marriotts Ridge 89; 4. River Hill 94; 5. Mt. Hebron 113; 6. Oakland Mills 159; 7. Reservoir 186; 8. Poly 208; 9. City.

Results

Boys

1. Joey Ensor (Ho) 15:57.04; 2. Kidus Zeleke (Re) 16:10.81; 3. Rayyan Dheini (Ho) 16:39.66; 4. Max vom Saal (Ho) 16:40.84; 5. Evan Quinn (LR) 16:43.20; 6. Amadeus Davis (Ho) 16:43.45; 7. Pierson Hogue (MH) 16:45.77; 8. Elijah Isbell (BP) 16:49.63; 9. Jazil Khalid (RH) 16:50.07; 10. Michael Heinemann (MH) 16:50.67.

Girls

1. Claire Sivitz (Ho) 18:36.87; 2. Kiley Mann (Ho) 19:12.94; 3. Alyssa Mattes (RH) 19:23.52; 4. Frankie Moore (OM) 19:25.37; 5. Arshia Mondal (Ho) 19:47.07; 6. Scarlett Guenin (Re) 19:58.43; 7. Gabrielle Shord (A) 20:06.49; 8. Tianna Wilson (A) 20:13.26; 9. Caroline McCaffrey (MH) 20:20.41; 10. Liesl McMullen (MH) 20:23.81