Howard County athletes bring home a number of medals from indoor track and field state championships

Athletes wait to participate in the girls 55 meter hurdles during the class 3A and 4A indoor track state championships, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Landover. (Terrance Williams for the Baltimore Sun) (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Landover — Wednesday night’s Class 3A indoor track and field championships at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex put the finishing touches on a conventional season for Howard County athletes.

After last season was halted midway through due to the coronavirus pandemic and the state championships were moved to the Baltimore Armory, Howard County athletes returned to the tradition of old. Many veteran athletes thrived in that familiar setting, while newer ones stepped up on the state’s biggest stage.

Northern won the girls title with 60 points, while Mt. Hebron and River Hill closed out the top three with 49 and 42 points, respectively. Westminster (38) finished fourth, while Howard (29) and Woodlawn tied for fifth. Northern also captured the boys state title with 39 points, while Mervo (37), Gov. Thomas Johnson (34), Towson (25) and Milford Mill (24) rounded out the top five. Howard and Wilde Lake tied for sixth place with 23 points, the top-performing Howard County boys teams.

Mt. Hebron has strong showing led by Ladson, Mathew

Mt. Hebron junior Arayana Ladson knew she had an opportunity to make her mark at states, participating in four events. She made the most of it, earning four medals, including a pair of golds in the 55-meter dash and 4x200 relay. After placing third in both the 55-meter hurdles and the 300, Ladson made sure to get her top spot on the podium in the 55, finishing in 7.14 seconds. Ladson also set the tone in the Vikings 4x200 relay, running the opening leg.

“It means a lot,” Ladson said. “I really wish I placed higher in the hurdles because that’s the race I’m hardest on myself about, but I’m really proud of myself placing top three in all four events that I came into states with.”

Sameena Mathew also entered states with an opportunity to showcase her versatility after strong regional performances in the 300 and 500. She also ran on the 4x200 and 4x400 teams. She placed second in the 300 (40.65) narrowly behind Woodlawn’s Nikiyah Williams. Despite struggling in the 500, Mathew delivered for her team in the relay events, serving as the anchor in the 4x200.

Mathew ran the 4x200 alongside Ladson, Hannah Belk and Ava Pierre and the 4x400 with Pierre, Nancy Antwi and Michelle Antwi. Her final lap put the finishing touches on the Vikings’ victory in the 4x200, also helping them secure third in the 4x400.

“With the relay you have a team, so you have that expectation on yourself to help everyone do well,” Mathew said.

River Hill’s Marella Virmani leads the pack during the girls Class 3A 4x800-meter relay during the MPSSAA indoor track and field state championships on Wednesday. (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill girls strike gold

River Hill didn’t wait long to capture its first title, securing a gold medal in the opening event, the 4x800 relay. The team of freshmen sisters Marella and Lauren Virmani, Gabrielle Demuren and Cora Cheer finished in 10:04.04, improving on their second-place qualifying time by nearly 40 seconds. Demuren was new to the relay team only practicing on it in recent weeks but stepped up when it mattered most.

“Honestly I was really grateful to run it, I didn’t think I could do it,” Demuren said. “I ended up finishing strong and I’m not going to lie, I kind of enjoyed it.”

However, that was just one of several events for both Virmani sisters in their first state championships. Lauren earned her first individual state gold medal in the 3,200 (11:29.9), making a late charge to defeat North Hagerstown’s Lauren Stine. She also placed second in the 1,600 behind Westminster’s Hannah Toth. She was also a part of the Hawks 4x400 relay team that placed eighth. Meanwhile, Marella placed eighth in the 800, also a part of both 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams.

“It was really cool,” Lauren said. “I want to say thanks to my team who I train with every day and my coaches for giving us good workouts and everything.”

“It’s really good to have someone who can pace me,” Marella said of racing alongside her sister.

In her final indoor state championships, Larasia Buckner made the most of her opportunity. The senior captured a gold medal in the 55-meter hurdles finishing in 8.53 seconds, defeating a pair of Howard County opponents in Ladson and Wilde Lake’s Shanise Staats. Buckner also was part of the eighth-place 4x400 team.

“It was surprising,” Buckner said of her gold medal. “I knew I had the capability to do so. I was really nervous at first, coming out in first was really surprising, but made me happy.”

Wilde Lake’s Ainslee Torres is hugged by her coach Gina Witcher after running in the Class 3A girls 1,600-meter run at the indoor track state championships on Wednesday. (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Wilde Lake boys secure a pair of individual gold medals

The Wildecats boys only had three participants in the state championships but made the most of those events. Senior Tele Abe entered the state championships neck-and-neck with Howard’s Christian Do throughout the regular season. Matched up against him once again in the 55-meter hurdles, Abe secured the win, finishing in 7.71 seconds.

“It means a lot,” Abe said. “I came here and I had an idea in my mind that I wanted to get the gold. I was coming into the meet with the third-best qualifying time and I said, ‘I know I’m better than that, so I’m just going to come here and show what I can do.’ It was a long process throughout the season and my coaches helped me through it. As we kept going and practicing more, I got better and better and wound up being a state champion.”

Wilde Lake junior Henry Hopper entered this indoor season, coming off a cross country state title. However, he faced plenty of adversity derailed by pneumonia and ankle injuries. Yet in his biggest race of the season, Hopper rose to the moment. Taking charge later in the race, Hopper captured the 3,200 in 9:37:87.

“I have the fitness, I just don’t have the experience, so I’ve just got to do exactly what my coach said,” Hopper said of his prerace mentality. “That’s what I did and it went really well.”

Centennial’s Camacho-Bucks wins first state track title

Centennial senior Antonio Camacho-Bucks has accomplished a lot in his career between cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. However, the one thing he didn’t have on his resume was a track gold medal. Keenly aware of that, Camacho-Bucks picked up the pace on the final lap of his 1,600. Furiously picking up speed after the turn, the senior made his move and secured the top spot finishing in 4:19:82, the final piece in an accomplished indoor career.

“The whole race is staying relaxed patient and comfortable,” Camacho-Bucks said. “Whenever I felt that it was time, just to go for it and that’s what I did. I’m excited and happy with my first indoor state title.”

Howard’s Tomi Folorunso throws in the boys shot put. (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Other top Howard County finishers

Senior Ruth Smith has excelled in high jump for several seasons now. Placing second at counties and winning regionals, the senior continued her success clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, to secure the gold medal, the Lions’ only first-place finisher of the evening.

For Atholton, senior Darian Tarver Jr. has been a constant during both the indoor and outdoor season. Winning both the 300 and 500 at regionals, Tarver entered performing at an elite level. While Tarver didn’t win either event, he capped off his indoor career with a pair of top-three finishes, second in the 300 (34.98) and third in the 500 (1:07.63), proud of what he left on the track.

“I’m going to remember finishing strong and making sure that I left my final indoor high school season giving it all that I had,” Tarver said. “Everything I had, I left it all on the track and I just put it all into it. It means a lot to run two back-to-back races with great competition and having a lot of adversity all throughout high school. To continue to persevere and push through all that, it feels great.”