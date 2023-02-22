Oakland Mills girls indoor track and field wins Class 2A state title on final event, boys dominate for second straight title

LANDOVER — After seven hours of fierce competition at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, chants of “Rosalie, Rosalie, Rosalie” echoed throughout the building.

Oakland Mills girls trailed Century by a half point for the Class 2A state team championship with only the pole vault remaining. Rosalie Rosenberg knew she could deliver her team a state championship. She cleared a personal-best 10 feet, 6 inches, finishing second but giving Oakland Mills enough points to to earn the team title with 61.5 to Century’s 58.5. Herford and Middletown tied for third with 42.5.

“My brain has not stopped this whole time,” Rosenberg said. “Everyone was saying don’t look at the team score, don’t say it out loud. I just do anyway, so even though I knew I’d be fine, I was watching everyone and doing the math in my head. I’m happy both because I PRed and we won, which we were really trying to do. We knew that if it was going to happen it would be really close, just like the outdoor season.”

Falling just short at both counties at regionals, the Scorpion girls stepped up when it mattered most to secure a state title. They secured that feat without the injured Frankie Moore, who was the girls only individual state champion last season.

“For those girls, they’ve come together so much as a team this year winning and running for each other, they feed off each other,” Oakland Mills girls coach Renato Gonzales said. “They’re so happy for somebody when they do really well and if someone doesn’t do as well they’re picking up and making sure they’re going forward. Can’t go backward, just got to keep working and working toward common goals. This team more than anything has been excellent.”

Meanwhile, the Scorpions boys knew they were the presumptive favorites entering Tuesday’s state championships. That target on their back didn’t matter as Oakland Mills finished with 110 points, one point better than last year’s state championship team, winning by a sizable 61-point margin over second-place Liberty.

New Town (33), Century (29.5) and Parkside (25) rounded out the top five.

“It just shows their character,” Oakland Mills boys coach Christopher Brewington said. “These kids care, they have been working for this moment from the summer to fall workouts to Nov. 15, since the first day of practice. This is what the goal has been. These girls are so mentally tough and the boys it’s about managing expectations. We’re expected to win and then when it doesn’t happen, how do you respond. Our relay team of KeMarco Monger, Xavier Doctor, Mife Osinubi and Anthony Thompson Jr. finished second in the 4x400 at regionals and they came out here and threw the gauntlet down. It’s a pride thing, those guys wanted those gold medals.”

Senior Trevin McHargh has been an integral member of the Scorpions for several seasons but was still searching for his individual state gold medal. Motivated by that throughout the year, McHargh didn’t miss out on the opportunity at his final state championships. The senior won the 55-meter dash in 6.39 seconds, securing that elusive gold medal, while also breaking a 2A classification record, outpacing Ricardo Gwiggs’ 6.42 second record time set in 2013.

“I feel so happy,” McHargh said. “I’ve been waiting since outdoor season for this, since last year’s states for this. I have a screenshot on my phone showing last season’s third-place finish and how mad I was. Now I have another screenshot saying No. 1.”

However, he wasn’t the only Scorpion to set a state classification record. Senior Oluwasemilore Olakunle is in her first year running track, but you wouldn’t know that watching her. Entering states with the second fastest qualifying time in the 55, Olakunle blazed by the competition. She finished in 7.07 seconds, quickly mobbed by her coaches and teammates once her time appeared on the screen, breaking the previous 2A state record set by Edmondson’s Cierra Layne in 2003.

“It didn’t feel real, I couldn’t feel anything,” Olakunle said. “At first when I looked up at the board I said, ‘That’s not my name, that’s not me.’ Then I saw my coach and it came to me like two seconds later and then I realized it was me. I did not expect this at all.”

Several other Scorpions claimed multiple state titles. However, none are more unique than senior Abdur Hassan. Hassan, a former wrestler is in his first year doing indoor track. An experienced high jumper both from this indoor season and the outdoor season, Hassan completed the county, regional and state title sweep, clearing 6 feet, capturing a state title.

He has far less experience hurdling, first trying it out a couple of months ago. He quickly acclimated with a third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles at counties and winning the event at regionals. Taking in information like a sponge, according to Brewington, Hassan continued to improve, capping off his season with an individual state gold medal, finishing in 7.79 seconds.

“A lot of it is just my teammates helping me,” Hassan said. “Whenever we’re at practice we push each other and we’ll do some running races. We just kept doing that, so we get better and better faster over the hurdles.”

Shane King and Ethan Aidam are two veterans, well-versed in competing at state meets. However, Tuesday’s state meet was a first for both veterans. King had earned a state gold medal in the past as part of a relay team, but never as an individual. That changed as King won the 300-meter dash, finishing in 35.50 seconds, securing what he coveted most in his final indoor state meet.

“It means everything that was my whole goal coming into the season,” King said. “Not only this meet but it’s my goal to win every meet, but I wanted my name up on that board in the gym and I did it.”

Aidam won the 3,200 as a junior, but never had competed in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 all in the same season. Not only did he repeat as a state champion in the 3,200, but he also finished third in both the 800 and 1,600, capping off a memorable final states performance.

“It means everything, this is what I’ve been working toward,” Aidam said. “Doing the three events is something I hadn’t done until this season and it really felt good to do it and prepare me for outdoor season.”

The Oakland Mills girls got pivotal points out of its relays. Both the 4x200 meter and 4x400 meter relay teams captured state titles, finishing in 1:46.15 and 4:09.44, respectively. Aliya Murray, Fisayo Sule, Boluwatito Ogundairo and Nkechi Okpowasili made up the winning 4x400 team, while Murray, Ogundairo, Olakunle and Saniya Curtis won the 4x200.

“It means a lot,” Murray said. “We already broke the 4x200 record in the previous meet, we wanted to beat the 4x400 record. It means a lot and I’m very happy to be a part of this great team. It takes a lot to get here in the first place and I’m just proud that we were able to achieve what we achieved.”

On the bus to each meet, the Oakland Mills coaching staff echoes the same message: it’s a business trip, try to beat yourself every week. The Scorpions did that in abundance Tuesday night, delivering on the season’s biggest stage.

“This is something we talk about and something we think about,” Brewington said. “When you think about your best day, this is maybe even better than that. You win a couple of state championships, get a record or two, but you walk out with a bunch of records, a bunch of titles, two team titles, it couldn’t have been better. I don’t think we could’ve even imagined it going this well.”