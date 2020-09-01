As MaxxFit Sports Performance closes, founder Chris Miller remains focused on growth of Howard County athletes

“Growing up without a father myself — I grew up with a brother and sister and we all played sports and we were active, a single mom raised us. We didn’t have all of the resources, but we still played the sports,” Miller said. “To be that active role model in the community right now is to take on kids that I’ve mentored and a lot of kids come back to me years later and even currently that are in middle school, high school and appreciate what I do for them.