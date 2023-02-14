Chapelgate boys basketball ratchets up intensity in second-half of 68-52 senior night win over Park

Chapelgate's Jaylen Marbley, center, gets ready to grab the loose ball against Park School's Paul Rogers, left, and Noah Yasbin, on ground, in the second quarter. Chapelgate defeated Park School, 68-52, in boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Chapelgate boys basketball has two key points of emphasis each time the team takes the floor: protecting the ball and getting paint touches.

On senior night, where the program’s 11 seniors were honored, the Yellow Jackets struggled in both areas during the first half. Coach Frick Frierson didn’t play his typical starters in the first quarter against Park, allowing some other seniors to see the floor, but the Yellow Jackets trailed by seven. The regular starters helped improve in both areas.

Advertisement

That veteran starting unit broke the game open in the third quarter with a relentless full court trap, which led to transition opportunities. The Yellow Jackets also came down with seemingly every 50-50 ball in the second half, pulling away in the third quarter of its 68-52 win.

“We call 50-50 balls, 100% balls because we’re going to get them,” Frierson said. “They just played so much harder in the second half and partially I think it was because we were back in our regular rotation. When the game was tied at the half, too, I think it was a little bit of a wakeup call, we’ve got to get going.

Advertisement

“Then it sort of feeds itself, Jaylen Marbley gets a fastbreak layup and then you can just feel the energy level getting turned up with guys, saying, ‘I want my turn.’ The intensity level, they just fed off each other’s play and it just takes off. They play really well together. They share the ball and like to see each other do well.”

Chapelgate's Tife Fadina, left, drives past Park School's Mikael Seifu, right, to the basket in the first quarter. Chapelgate defeat Park School 68-52 on Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Park senior Paul Rogers knocked down his third 3-pointer of the first half, extending the Bruins’ lead to 18-10 with 5:36 remaining before halftime. From that moment, the Yellow Jackets’ press to started to cause Park problems. Senior Julian Ludwig found a rhythm with eight points during the period as Chapelgate began to create fast-break opportunities. Chapelgate (22-6) outscored Park 14-6 the remainder of the first half, as the Bruins (11-12) remained in the game with their success from behind the arc, knocking down five triples.

Marbley took over in the third quarter, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the period, seemingly flying all over the floor. He gathered several steals and promptly attacked the basket at will, also dishing the ball to teammates when the defense collapsed on him. The Yellow Jackets executed a 12-0 run, extending their advantage to double-digits. Marbley’s intensity level proved to be contagious for his teammates, as Chapelgate scored 25 points in the period, more than they scored in the entire first half.

Chapelgate's Tife Fadina, right, scores over Park School's Arsalan Ebadi, left, in the first quarter of Monday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“During halftime, Coach really said if I go downhill they can’t stop me,” Marbley said. “I just decided to take Coach’s word and follow up being real aggressive and looking for my own. Then once they started collapsing on me, I just started looking for my teammates more because I’m always trying to distribute and find the open person. I love doing anything that helps the team win. I’ll do anything, I’ll be any role that coach or my team wants me to be in to win. I’m just there to be a team player.”

Leading by 14 after three quarters, the Yellow Jackets’ momentum surged to new heights. Ludwig finished a tough 3-point play in the opening minute of the fourth, capping off a team-high 18-point performance. Then it was fellow senior Zef Fuanya’s turn to leave his imprint on the game. The veteran delivered defensively with a thunderous block that sent the ball flying out of bounds, also grabbing several contested rebounds and scoring on second-chance opportunities. Shortly after, Frierson subbed out his starters for the same five seniors who started the game, putting the finishing touches on a night filled with family and applause.

“It’s just really fun to bond with the team,” Ludwig said. “Seeing the other players get some points, it’s just really fun.”