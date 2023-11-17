Varsity Q&A: Centennial volleyball coach Michael Bossom previews the Class 2A state championship game

Centennial volleyball is one match away from capturing the program’s 15th state title as it takes on Calvert at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena.

Eagles coach Michael Bossom has been at the helm for eight of those state titles — second-most in MPSSAA history. He spoke with the Howard County Times about his excitement level and more. Note: Some questions and answers have been edited for clarity.

What have been the greatest motivating factors for the girls entering this year?

I think we’re motivated to be successful and they wanted to repeat what they did last year at the very least. I think the other part of it is, it hits the juniors and sophomores when they see the seniors saying, “This is it, we’re never going to play high school volleyball again, some of us may not play competitive volleyball like this again.” I think that kind of impacts them. You can call it motivational because they’re saying I want to do the best I can, I want our last game to be a win.

When did you notice the growth of your team the most this season?

I think there’s a couple of different defining points. We came in and they had a great preseason. We went into the match against River Hill and we played really well in Game 1 and River Hill played not as well as they could have. Then River Hill came out and basically dismantled us. I thought that was really big because we talked about, we’re going to test where we are and there’s a couple of tests throughout the season to see where we are. I think that just helped keep the players focused because they were 1-1 at that point. They said, “OK, there’s things we can work on.” We use all of those as learning experiences. I think the loss against Howard was another one of those where we said, we made too many errors to win. If we just cleaned it up a little bit, things could have been different.

I think playing Arundel, who’s in the 3A state finals and playing them very tough, we just couldn’t get over the hump. Then we just had a poor game against Crofton where they didn’t play very well and I think they wanted to make that up. I think those matches helped them understand that they have to play well because now in the playoffs any loss you’re done. Our practices, they’re competitive and they have fun. They can be a little chaotic but the girls just play hard. I think that they said, “Hey if we play this hard all the time, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

What have you seen in the past few days of practice leading up to Saturday?

A lot of it was recovery. With Mailinh Godschall kind of going down in the semifinal, we sat her down a little bit. It’s a rough of time year for people getting sick and it’s the beginning of our second quarter, so there’s a lot of tests going on for our AP kids. There’s just a lot of stuff going on in their lives right now, so we took these past couple of practices to say, “Hey, we’re where we want to be, we’re where we need to be. We need to maintain and ensure that we’re in a good mental, physical and emotional state when we walk in on Saturday.” That’s what we’ve been focusing on. We haven’t done anything different. One of our practices was a repeat of a practice we did at the end of August. It was the same exact practice because I wanted some normalcy because there’s a lot of different things going on with states. There’s just a lot of different distractions going on. So, when they come in the gym, I wanted it to be, “This is your space, this is what we do and this who we are. Just do it and we’ll go from there.” It was a safe physical and emotional volleyball space for them to be themselves and let loose a little bit.

What are your emotions heading into the state championship?

I enjoy giving the kids the tools and watching them go ahead and perform. Sometimes everything can go right and you still don’t win. The focus should always be on the players. One of the things that I have on my desk it’s a quote that says, “Never be a kid’s last coach.” I take that to mean don’t make the kid hate the sport in your pursuit of trying to win. I think that’s super important. The players have to take ownership, they have to take the lead because they’re the ones who are going to have to do it. They’re the ones who are on display. It should always be about the players on the court and how much work they do that nobody sees behind the scenes. How many volleyball camps they’ve gone to, they’re in the weight room, they’re running over the summer and they’re giving up their social time and everything else to play a sport that they love. They’re the ones who have to take what we asked them to do to heart and actually put it into play.

For me, it’s just the culmination honestly of two years ago, that team kind of started it. Then last year’s team. The players that I have today are the ones that listened, saw and know what it takes to come into the gym and how to work and what it takes to be successful. Also, knowing that sometimes you can do everything right and still not win because the other team was better that day. All of those players from three years ago because that team is a part of who we are today. Mailinh and Kaley Maclellan were on that team; Manroop Sidhu was on that team. So, you have that group of players who have grown together for the last three years and are now the ones leading the way. If it wasn’t for the teams from two years ago and last year showing what the expectations are and how to play hard and showing what a focused player is, then I don’t think we are where we are today with an opportunity to win a state championship. Without the players, I wouldn’t have any state titles. If I could just stay in the background and nobody knows who I am I’d be OK with that.

What excites you the most about the state championship?

That will be the highlight of the season. If they go out there and perform like they’ve done in the past few matches, it will be everything that we’ve talked about all year long. Everybody is doing it. They’re saying and doing the right things, they’re working with each other. One of the players that I coached on the 1994 state championship team, she was in the crowd for our last home match. She texted me again and said, “Hey I might come up and watch.” I just had another player from the 2003 championship team who moved back in the area say, “I see you’re in the finals, we might come up.” Three other players have texted me and said, “Hey coach we might be up there.” It’s those memories that I’ll tell the players tomorrow after the match. Those are the memories that nobody can take away from you because there’s nothing like being on a team and being in that situation. Whether you win or lose, the fact that you were there says more about what you’re capable of and how you can be than anything else. I think that it’s important for them to enjoy the moment, which I’m trying to get them to do without getting distracted. That’s a hard difficult line to walk.