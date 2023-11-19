Centennial volleyball sweeps Calvert in 2A final to win 15th state title and first since 2008

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Centennial's volleyball team poses with their trophy following their win over Calvert during the 2A volleyball state championship match at Harford Community College on Saturday, November 18, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Centennial volleyball coach Mike Bossom had a simple message for his team as it entered the Class 2A state title game against Calvert on Saturday.

“I told them, ‘Lets be the best ‘us’ we can be,’” he said.

He shouldn’t have worried.

The Eagles (14-4) dominated all three sets to sweep Calvert, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19, and win the Class 2A championship at Harford Community College. It’s the program’s 15th state title and first since 2008, putting the Eagles in sole possession of second place in state history behind Williamsport’s 16.

For Bossom, the title is his ninth, tying him with former Smithsburg coach Rachel Bachtell for the most in state history.

Bossom, as always, deflected the attention to his players.

“I appreciate all the work they did, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” he said. “I show up. They listen, and they do what we ask them to do. It’s them. I have never served a ball or passed a ball. It’s all them.”

Centennial players rush the court to celebrate after the championship-winning point against Calvert during the Class 2A final at Harford Community College on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The serving and passing were exactly what led to Saturday’s victory. The Eagles’ passing took the Cavaliers (15-5) out of sync, and Centennial also did a better job capitalizing on Calvert’s errors.

The teams were tied at 4 in the first set, but then Centennial, behind six straight service winners by Manroop Sidhu (nine assists), ran out to a 10-4 lead and never looked back. The Eagles, led by the net play of seniors Mailinh Godschall (13 kills, 28 assists) and Kaley MacLellan (10 kills, 3 blocks), did a good job of keeping the Calvert defenders on their toes. Centennial coasted to a 25-20 win.

The second set followed the same pattern. The Eagles got kills by Godschall, MacLellan and Natalie Gomez (seven kills) to extend a 5-5 tie into an 8-5 lead. After the teams traded points, the Eagles went on a 9-4 run to take an 18-11 lead. The Cavaliers managed to narrow the margin to 21-18 but committed four straight service errors to fall 25-21.

The third set was all Centennial. The Eagles got three straight kills by Godschall to start the set and coasted to a 12-2 lead, forcing Calvert coach Tim Smith to call a timeout. Bossom began to substitute his players, and the Cavaliers clawed back into the match at 22-19. After another service error made it 23-19, the Eagles got kills by MacLellan and a ball into the net by Calvert to close out the set and the match, 25-19.

“Centennial is great, and they played great,” Smith said. “It was the serving and passing game [that did us in] we talk about it all the time, from middle school through the Olympics. The team that serves and passes better usually wins.”

Even though her volleyball career is going to the next level at Duke next season, Godschall said that winning the state title is something she will always treasure.

“It feels amazing to go as far as we can. This is the last game we could have played, and we knew that,” Godschall said. “Being together since freshman year with a lot of these girls makes it even more special. It just means so much to me.”