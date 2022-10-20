No. 2 Centennial volleyball takes control of Howard County race after beating No. 3 River Hill, 3-1

Wednesday night’s battle between Centennial and River Hill promised to be a battle before it even began. In the end, it was the Eagles who stood the tallest.

Second-ranked Centennial used its limited height to its advantage as the Eagles made the plays down the stretch to defeat the third-ranked Hawks, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, in a key Howard County League volleyball match.

Centennial got a balanced attack led by Mailihn Godschall (11 kills), Kaley Maclellan (10 kills, 1 block), Emma Booth (3 kills, 1 block) and Skylar Brown (8 kills, 2 blocks).

The win puts the Eagles (13-0 overall, 11-0 Howard County) in the driver’s seat in the county race. With only one match left on its schedule, Centennial is the only unbeaten team in the county. If they defeat Marriotts Ridge in their final county game, the Eagles will finish the year unbeaten in county play and the undisputed county champions. It will be the school’s first county title since 2014.

“I thought the outsides for both teams were evenly matched, but our middles made the difference when we were passing well,” Centennial coach Mike Bossom said. “I try not to look at everybody else’s record, but I know we are in control of our destiny. That’s a good feeling.”

The two teams played a very even first set with no team having more than a four-point lead at any point. With the Eagles leading 17-16, Centennial used the serving of Brianna Bossom and a kill by Godschall to take a 20-17 lead. River Hill cut the lead to 22-19 on a Grace Leska kill, but the Hawks (10-1, 10-1) could get no closer, dropping the first set, 25-21.

The second set looked like a mirror image of the first, but even closer. With the two teams tied at 16, Centennial again forged a small lead. After a Maclellan kill gave the Eagles a 22-19 lead, it was River Hill’s turn. The Hawks got a block and a kill by Paula Elguera (11 kills), as well as a kill by Mackenzie Calhoun (11 kills) and a serving ace by Maddie Antevil to score the final six points to take the set, 25-22, tying the match a one set apiece.

“I told them not to worry about it, to take a deep breath and just go out and play,” coach Bossom said.

The Eagles responded. Centennial took an 11-2 lead to start the third set, but River Hill gradually scratched and clawed its way back into the set. The Hawks had the set tied at 22, but Centennial got kills from Godschall and a key block from Booth and a kill by Brown to win the set, 25-23.

Centennial continued its dominance in the fourth set, jumping out to an 18-9 lead. Most of the damage came from the Eagles’ control of the net and their vastly improved passing. Centennial went on to take the set, 25-17, and the match.

“It’s was almost like a waltz for them,” River Hill coach Lynn Paynter said. “They move so well without the ball, like a coordinated unit, and they always seemed to make a play with a key kill or block. I’m disappointed, but I’m still very proud of the effort we made. This shows us what we did well, and it also shows us what we need to work on.”