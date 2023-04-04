Centennial baseball beats Pikesville, 5-2, behind Ahearn brothers, three-run seventh inning

Before their at-bats in the top of the seventh inning, Centennial baseball coach Denis Ahearn emphasized that his players remain disciplined in their approach.

Facing Pikesville starter Michael Payne for the third and fourth time, the Eagles knew the strike zone well. Payne retired the first batter, but then No. 9 hitter David Herzberger laced a base hit up the middle to start the rally. Leadoff hitter Jackson Corrao and Charlie Wentker worked back-to-back walks, setting up Qwynn Ahearn with the bases-loaded and one out.

Qwynn was 3-for-3 entering that at-bat, and the Panthers brought on Jack Millman in relief. Maintaining that discipline, Qwynn worked a walk to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. Then, two batters later, Cadeyrn Ahearn laced an opposite-field single through the left side for two more runs.

That was all the Eagles needed in the 5-2 win, their first of two games in the Xposure Sports Spring Break Showcase. The Eagles will also face Fallston later in the evening.

“I wanted to square up something,” Cadeyrn said. “I had three at-bats earlier, rolled over two of them and shot one pop up not well hit. So, I knew I wanted to just slap something and get my barrel on it and hopefully find a hole. I don’t love rolling over and luckily finding a hole, I wanted to earn a single and a couple of RBIs.”

Both Payne and Cadeyrn started with two scoreless innings, as Cadeyrn worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second. The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the third as Qwynn hit his first of three singles to right field with two strikes, driving in Carrao.

The Panthers’ lineup was held at bay until they finally broke through in the fifth inning. Leadoff hitter Kairee Williams started the inning with a single and later scored on a single up the middle from Noah Lichter. Pikesville took its first and only lead two batters later as Eli Friedman beat out an infield single and the Eagles’ throw went wide of first, allowing a run to score.

However, Centennial immediately responded in the top of the sixth, once again led by Qwynn. The senior delivered his third single to right field in nearly the exact same spot. He later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jack Stachera, tying the game at 2.

“My two-strike approach is I usually just swing with a leg kick, but with two strikes I switch to a toe-tap,” Qwynn said. “That really allows me to stay on plane and allow me to hit those line drives to the opposite field that I hit three of those today over second base. It’s effective with two strikes because you most likely won’t see a fastball when you’re down 0-2, so you stay through it and you can pop it over guys.”

Payne began the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff single. However, Cadeyrn immediately responded for Centennial, getting Isaac Garonzik to ground into a double play and then striking out Williams to close the sixth. That was Cadeyrn’s fifth of six strikeouts on the afternoon, as he pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Eagles with his brother Qwynn calling the game.

“It’s unfair because I’ve coached them since they were 7 years old,” said Coach Ahearn, Qwynn and Cadeyrn’s dad. “I’ve seen them mature and grow together. Cadeyrn didn’t pitch for a lot of years, this is all still pretty new to him. When you have two guys like them working together, that’s a great combination. I’m the coach, but at times there are moments where I have to sit back and say, ‘Those are my kids,’ that’s kind of cool.

“They’re competitors and they go out there and they’re going to go hard no matter what. They’re in sync with one another, they know they can trust each other and go out there and leave it all on the field. The fact that they have that rapport with one another, that’s 17 years of being brothers. You don’t get that any other way.”

Down by three, Pikesville mounted a brief seventh-inning rally by getting two runners on base, forcing a pitching change. However, Wentker retired the next two hitters, closing the door on the Eagles’ first out-of-county game of the season.

“It’s very beneficial, it’s crucial,” Pikesville coach Dominic Peters said of playing out-of-county games. “I knew that if we wanted to contend for a state title we had to see better competition, and when this tournament came out I was the first to jump on it because your team only gets better by playing better competition.”