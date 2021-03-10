High-scoring offense leads Centennial boys past Oakland Mills | Howard County soccer roundup

“That’s a high-scoring team over there, they are going to score a lot of goals against a lot of teams, but we aren’t constructed in a way that we can try and outscore teams. We need to win 2-1 or 1-0,” he said. “That’s not to say we can’t score goals, especially with the weapon Taylor gives us with his ability to get the ball into the box. But asking for three or four goals on a given night … it’s just not who we are.”