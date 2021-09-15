Adam Fowble’s game-winner puts Centennial boys soccer past Mt. Hebron | Howard County sports roundup

Adam Fowble’s goal in the 62nd minute was all Centennial needed to defeat rival Mt. Hebron 1-0 on Tuesday.
Fowble, a junior, is playing in his first varsity season, and his game-winner was the first goal of his career.
“Fowble is a smart player. He puts himself in good positions,” said Centennial coach Justin Thomas. “If he gets him front of goal and he has an opportunity, he can be deadly. It’s huge for him to get this goal here. This will be huge for his confidence.”
The forward was in the perfect spot after Andrew Fritz’s sizzling shot deflected off the hands of Hebron’s goalkeeper. Fowble recovered the rebound, evaded the goalie and had an easy shot less than five feet away. Instead of simply tapping the ball into the net, Fowble took the shot with gusto, firing it as hard as possible before running to celebrate with his teammates.
“This feels amazing,” Fowble said. “We had all these fans in the stands. I knew that if I smashed it into the net that everyone would get hyped. I took a touch and I smashed that thing.”
The contest at Mt. Hebron High was between two of the top teams in the county from last season. Centennial finished second in the county tournament this past spring, while Mt. Hebron (1-1) went undefeated in the regular season and allowed only five goals in 10 games.
Both team’s defenses were stout in the first half, with few scoring chances on either side.
“We were anticipating a low-scoring game,” Thomas said. “I feel like our defense is our strong point, and I think they probably feel the same way about their defense. Whoever got the first goal here was going to be in a great position.”
The difference in the game was Centennial (4-1) took advantage of a Mt. Hebron mistake, while the Vikings didn’t capitalize on the Eagles’ biggest miscue.
Fowble’s goal came after the Vikings’ defense allowed Fritz a clean shot at keeper Logan Dunn, who saved the shot before the rebound found its way to Fowble.
“We were sort of in the correct position, but we weren’t courageous enough to make a play on the ball,” said Mt. Hebron coach Mike Linsenmeyer. “Going halfway against a good team isn’t good enough. ... Honestly, we were totally outplayed and outcoached by Centennial. They deserve to win the game. There’s no doubt about that, not even close.”
Fifteen minutes later, an Eagles defender fouled Hebron’s Mark Adja in the box, earning the Vikes a penalty kick. Liam McCaffery took the PK, but his attempt bounced off the right post.
“He’s a great kid,” Linsenmeyer said. “The reason he’s taking that is because he’s our best guy. The next time he takes one, he’s probably going to make it.”
The shutout was the second for Centennial goalie Kartik Sullivan, who has allowed only three goals in five games. Sullivan tallied four saves in the victory.
In addition to earning a win over its rival, Thomas was most impressed with the fact that his squad came out with the victory while playing in its fifth game in six days. Centennial played on Sept. 9, twice on Sept. 11 and once more on Monday.
“We came prepared. I am immensely proud of them,” Thomas said. “In a game like this when you have to be concentrated for 80 minutes, I felt like this was a great team effort.”
Centennial 1, Mt. Hebron 0
Goals: C — Adam Fowble.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: C 4-1; MH 1-1.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:
Glenelg 5, Hammond 1
Siji Jolayemi led the host Gladiators with two first-half and two second-half goals, while Roman Farace assisted on three of Glenelg’s five scores.
Goals: G — Siji Jolayemi 4, Shatzer; Ha — Oyeyemi.
Assists: G — Farace 3.
Saves: G — Gulati 3.
Halftime: 2-0, G.
Records: G 2-0; Ha 1-3.
Howard 2, Wilde Lake 0
Henry Metzger’s two first-half goals powered the visiting Lions to their first win of the season. Luke Ryerson pitched a shutout in goal with six saves.
Goals: Ho — Henry Metzger 2.
Assists: Ho — Joe Sircus.
Saves: Luke Ryerson 6.
Halftime: 2-0, Ho.
Records: Ho 1-1; WL 2-1.
Reservoir 2, Atholton 0
Nathan Macek and Chris Gunning both scored to lead the host Gators to victory. Danny Ventura earned the shutout in goal with five saves.
Goals: Re — Nathan Macek, Chris Gunning.
Assists: Re — Mang Tuang.
Saves: Re — Danny Ventura 5.
Records: Re 1-1; A 0-2.
River Hill 5, Oakland Mills 1
Kian Mbi scored his first-career goal in the visiting Hawks’ win. Antonio Paulino chipped in with two goals, while Jack Nelson also scored. Nelson has seven goals in four games this season.
Goals: RH — Antonio Paulino 2, Aidan Edmonds, Jack Nelson, Kian Mbi.
Assists: RH — Noah Nahnson 2, Andrew Bian.
Records: RH 3-1; OM 0-3-1.
VOLLEYBALL:
Mt. Hebron def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-18, 25-23, 25-22]
After handily winning the first set, the host Vikings battled to narrowly defeat the Lightning in the final two sets.
Mt. Hebron stats: Emerson Rose (20 assists, 11 digs), Caroline Zheng (21 digs, 1 assist), Ava Bradley (12 kills, 8 digs), Jillian Shoultz (7 kills, 3 blocks), Daisy Zheng (10 digs, 2 aces).
Long Reach stats: Isabella Mora (2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 11 digs), Hayley Norton (3 kills, 15 assists, 9 digs), Mia Rubio (1 assist, 20 digs), Toni Shaw (2 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Kailey Young (9 kills, 1 block, 14 digs).
Records: MH 2-1; LR 0-3.
Centennial def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-13, 25-12, 25-16]
Centennial stats: Mailinh Godschall (8 kills, 2 aces), Abi Griffin (5 kills, 1 block), Holli Kraisser (3 aces), Caleigh Kim (12 digs, 4 aces), Brianna Bossom (2 kills, 3 aces, 14 assists).
Wilde Lake stats: Veronica Goode (8 digs), Morgan Baird (10 digs, 2 aces), Caitlin Rafferty (2 blocks, 7 assists).
Records: C 3-0; WL 0-4.
GIRLS GOLF:
Marriotts Ridge 83, Glenelg 72 (Waverly Woods)
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Mustangs used a one-under-par round of 28 points from Alana Alexander-Giles to help hold off the Gladiators. The Mustangs also got impressive performances from Lila Becker (23 points), Erin Jeong (19) and Morgan Swidersky (13). Giles has now scored 28 points in three of her four matches, with the other score being a 27.
Glenelg hung close all day behind Megan Kirkpatrick (team-high 25 points) and Lauren Paik (21). Paik’s round was highlighted by an eagle on the eighth hole. Amber Kostick (15 points) and Norah Vanderpool (11) rounded out the team’s scoring.
MR (4-0): Alexander-Giles 28, Becker 23, Jeong 19, Swidersky 13.
G (2-2): Kirkpatrick 25, Paik 21, Kostick 15, Vanderpool 11.
Reservoir 44, Mt. Hebron 22 (Willow Springs)
Sophomore Riyana Patel continued her strong play this fall, scoring a career high 22 points to help the Gators earn their first victory of the season. Patel has now scored at least 18 points in each of the team’s four matches for an average of 20 points per match — currently ranking her among the top five girls in the county. On Tuesday, she made four pars and five bogeys. Payton Pullen also had a strong day for Reservoir in the win with 16 points.
Re (1-3): Riyana Patel 22, Payton Pullen 16, Kaitlyn Ro 3, Kira Le 3.
MH (0-2): Katie Katcheves 9, Danielle Bodziak 8, Julia Morton 4, Quinn Carberry 1.
Centennial 53, Long Reach 27
C (2-1): Hannah Fang 17, Sanika Shah 17, Regan Hubbard 12, Cloe Moon 7.
LR (0-3): Emma Koech 14, Grace Simpson 12, Taylor Slade 1.
BOYS GOLF:
Marriotts Ridge 84, Glenelg 74 (Waverly Woods)
The Mustangs continued their unbeaten streak (which dates back to 2013) thanks to the team’s top three players — Jonathan Moon (25 points), Sangmin Lee (24) and Daniel Tuma (23) — all scoring four-over par or better. Glenelg stayed close all afternoon thanks to Michael Gloth (25 points), who made three birdies, and a personal-best score of 23 points from Ellis Waak.
MR (4-0): Moon 25, Lee 24, Tuma 23, Farrell 12.
G (3-1): Gloth 25, Waak 23, Glassman 13, Roeckline 13.
Mt. Hebron 48, Reservoir 18 (Willow Springs)
MH (1-1): Chris Bone 14, Beckett France-Kelly 13, Ethan Kang 11, Gavin Fleck 10.
Re (0-4): Jack Holmes 9, Finn Riley 6, Ian Withers 2, Keiran Green 1.
Centennial 72, Long Reach 52 (Willow Springs)
C (3-0): Dustin Stocksdale 25, Dominic Trojillo 20, Ty Beck-Winter 17, Krish Ghosh 10.
LR (0-3): Ethan An 18, Jake Filler 14, Matt Peters 10, Shan Husain 10.
