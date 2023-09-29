Centennial, Mt. Hebron boys soccer defenses prove impenetrable; teams battle to scoreless tie

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Centennial #20, Adam Bost, and Mt Hebron #2, Will Kettering go upo for a header in front of Centennial goal on a throw-in from Mt Hebron #10, Nicholas Buckler in the 1st half. Mt. Hebron vs Centennial boys soccer Thursday September 28, 2023 at centennial High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Centennial and Mt. Hebron boys soccer have a history of playing close games. Thursday’s latest chapter in the rivalry between the two Ellicott City school couldn’t have been close.

After 100 minutes of hard-fought soccer, last year’s county champion Eagles and the Vikings settled for a scoreless tie.

Advertisement

In prior games this season, Centennial struggled to bring intensity from the beginning of the game. With several new players inserted into the lineup, the Eagles’ brought energy from the jump. Yet, it still proved challenging to break through Mt. Hebron’s tight defense and goalie Jonathan Sanchez.

In the 28th and 29th minutes, Centennial (2-2-2) had its best chances of the game to that point. Senior forward Landon Cole’s 17-yard free kick was ushered away by Sanchez, and the senior also made a sprawling save on the ensuing corner to keep it scoreless. Those proved to be the only high-quality chances of the first half.

Advertisement

“We were saying, ‘Good first half, possess the ball,’” Centennial goalie Caleb Addalia said of the message at halftime. “We limited their chances; we had the better-quality chances. We came in with the same mindset of just coming down on them, pressuring them, attacking certain defenders and playing our man up top. I think we just did a great job of raising the intensity throughout the entire game.”

The stingy defense on both sides remained early into the second half, but the game really opened up in the final 26 minutes of regulation. In the 54th minute, Centennial senior forward Noah Radtke made a strong run on the sideline and crossed the ball into the box to Cole. However, Sanchez was there for a quick reaction kick save to maintain the shutout.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I tell the boys where to go because I’m the man who sees the field,” Sanchez said. “Each time the ball comes in, I decide whether to go or not and follow the ball. It can be hard because of momentum and the intensity, it changes the rhythm of the play. The boys played well today and it unfortunately ended in a tie.”

Centennial’s momentum continued to surge in the ensuing few minutes. Kevin Zhang sailed a header just over the bar in the 58th minute, and Radtke nearly put the Eagles ahead three minutes later. After taking a through ball down the sideline, Radtke chipped the ball over Sanchez’s head, but the shot hit the inside of the past and rattled out.

With Centennial building momentum, it was Mt. Hebron’s turn to respond. Logan McWright and Kellen Pumphrey each delivered shots on net later in the second half, but Addalia was there to make key saves. The Vikings (4-0-2) had a free kick and a corner in the final five minutes, but the Eagles’ back line held strong in both situations, sending the game to overtime.

“It was the first time all year I think they were frustrated with the way they were playing,” Mt. Hebron coach Mike Linsenmeyer said. “Especially in terms of effort and they were kind of being negative with each other. I told them to stop being negative and I felt they played better because of that. They were positive and supported each other the way we normally do. Centennial played great also.”

Centennial's Ben Welton, left, and Adam Bost, right, battle Mt Hebron's Nathan Pinkler for possession of the ball in the first half of Thursday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The first overtime was heavily defensive oriented. There was only one shot on goal for either side after Addalia played a ball into the box, but Sanchez stepped up to punch the ball away. The game opened up once again in the second overtime. Addalia made a pair of saves to keep the Eagles in it, while Zhang nearly converted on a volley just outside the box.

Shortly after, the final whistle sounded and both sides left unsatisfied with the result, but with positives to build on moving forward.

Advertisement

“We’ve graduated 16 seniors, so we’re a little younger and smaller,” Centennial coach Justin Thomas said. “A lot of guys haven’t acclimated to the physicality and athleticism. Against Howard, that was kind of a wake-up call. There a lot of physical and athletic teams in Howard County right now. We took a lesson from Howard and tried to apply it to today and I think this is one of the more complete games I’ve seen from them as far as intensity is concerned for an entire 80 minutes. There are still things to work on, but overall I’m very happy with how they played.”