No. 6 Centennial boys soccer captures second straight Howard County title after drawing No. 7 Mt. Hebron, 1-1

Centennial coach Justin Thomas starts each season with a history lesson about the program and its past successes. That includes last year’s county championship, an effort the No. 6 Eagles looked to replicate.

They did exactly that, battling No. 7 Mt. Hebron to a 1-1 draw after two overtimes, clinching the Howard County title.

“It’s pretty crazy to first win a county championship after 26 years and not only that, but to win it back-to-back,” Centennial goalie Kartik Sullivan said. “It’s honestly incredible to have such a hard-working group of boys. The group that we’ve had has just been amazing and the whole team’s effort that’s been able to get us to this point.”

Centennial's Rahil Haider controls the ball through a number of Mt. Hebron defenders during Wednesday's game. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Eagles would clinch the county title with a win or tie, while the Vikings would become county champions with a win.

The Vikings (8-1-2) struck first in the 65th minute. Mt. Hebron goalie Cooper Strohman delivered a free kick into the box, which ultimately found junior defender Joaquin Donnelly on the back post. Donnelly came in for the flying volley to give the Vikings the advantage.

“He’s always been very competitive, he’s not going to back down from anybody,” Mt. Hebron coach Mike Linsenmeyer said of Donnelly. “That’s why he started last year as a sophomore. He’s a good leader for the team in terms of work rate and he played great. We put him in there on set plays and it was a great time for him to score that.”

Centennial's Noah Radtke looks to make a pass during Wednesday's game against Mt. Hebron. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron nearly doubled its lead in the 72nd minute. Shalom Adja fired a corner kick into the box, finding Ahmad Alamad. However, Sullivan made a diving stop on Alamad’s header to keep it a one-goal game.

“In these big moments with the fans and everything, you just have to relax and find your inner calm,” Sullivan said. “That’s what our coach talks about, just find your inner calm. That’s when you’ll be able to play your best.”

After that save, Centennial’s offense hit its stride. The Eagles (11-1-1 overall, 9-1-1 Howard County) nearly tied the game, but Donnelly knocked the ball off the goal line with Strohman out of the net. The Eagles found the equalizer on the ensuing throw-in from Adam Fowble. Kodee Karcher rose above everyone in the box to knock in the tying goal in the 75th minute.

The intensity increased in overtime. Both goalies remained strong as Strohman dove to stop Noah Radtke’s bending shot just outside the box with 6:45 remaining in the first overtime. Sullivan delivered his best save of the evening less than a minute later, leaping to stop a shot from inside the 6-yard box.

Centennial goalie Kartik Sullivan and Mt. Hebron's Jonathan Sanchez collide in mid air trying to gain control of the ball. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

That set up a final 10-minute overtime period where the Vikings needed a goal for the county title Both attacks furiously pushed the ball forward, but the stout goaltending proved too much as any shot opportunities were either saved or missed wide.

“I think we learned that we could compete with a really good team,” Linsenmeyer said. “I thought the result was pretty fair, we had a chance to win and so did they. It was a close game, the message going forward is we have to be ready to beat a team that good in the playoffs. It’s going to be tough. That was a really good game, I know the kids are upset right now, but they’re going to remember that forever.”

When the final whistle sounded, the Eagles sprinted to Sullivan in celebration, joined by the excited student section on the field.

“These guys have the experience, this is three years in a row that they’ve been close,” Thomas said. “I’m really proud of the way they kept their composure and battled back. Mt. Hebron is a fantastic team and we’ve been battling them for years and it’s always been neck and neck. It could’ve gone either way. I’m proud of the guys for fighting to the last minute.”