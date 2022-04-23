Cooper Stockenberg posts strong season debut as Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse rolls to 20-5 victory over Centennial

Attackman Cooper Stockenberg meandered around the cage protecting his stick, firing the lefty shot past Centennial goalie Evan Detrich.

The goal marked Stockenberg’s first of the season, also the first of 10 straight goals by the Vikings from the early second quarter until midway through the third. That offensive onslaught broke the game open as Mt. Hebron handily defeated rival Centennial, 20-5.

Stockenberg’s goal was one of several highlight plays by the sophomore in his first varsity game after returning from a torn ACL suffered last season. He began practicing recently and excelled in his debut with five points (three goals, two assists).

“It felt good to be back here on the field celebrating with my teammates,” Stockenberg said.

Mt. Hebron's Nick Machiran shoots during Friday's game against Centennial. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)

James MacLellan got Centennial off to a quick start, but the Vikings (8-1, 5-0 Howard County) scored four goals in the final 2:35 of the first quarter. Leading by two entering the second, Mt. Hebron took complete command over the ensuing 12 minutes.

MacLellan scored his third and final goal 1:31 into the second quarter for Centennial, but the Vikings closed the half with six straight goals. Many of those opportunities were created in transition as the Viking midfielders and attackmen forced failed clears, creating turnovers on the ride.

Rich Tangires scored two of his team-high five goals in the second, thriving in the middle area creating opportunities on off-ball cuts. Keegan Ryan scored two of his three goals in the second, right on the doorstep, scooping loose ground balls in front of the cage.

“Our teammates do an absolutely amazing job of finding the crease,” Tangires said. “Their eyes are always up. Any goal I score for the most part is because another guy made an amazing play. Guys like Cooper looking at me in the crease, I get all the credit but those guys are the things that make it happen.”

Maintaining their first half momentum, the Vikings’ lead grew over the final 24 minutes. Gianni Karam scored the opening two goals of the second half, as Mt. Hebron remained opportunistic off the Eagles’ failed clears. Stockenberg, Tangires and Nick Machiran added goals in the third, giving Mt. Hebron an 11-goal lead entering the final quarter.

“We struggled at all areas, right,” Centennial coach Gregg Smith said after his team fell to 6-2 and 5-1 in the county. “We did not play our best lacrosse today. We were slow on defense. We were not great at our midfield and it’s not our best game. I mean, hats off to Mt. Hebron, that’s a very good team.”

Mt. Hebron goalie Everett Armstead makes a pass during Friday's game against Centennial. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)

In the fourth, Mt. Hebron’s midfielders and attackers continued to find success with their best offensive output of the season. Ryan provided a highlight-reel goal down the stretch with a behind-the-back finish in tight.

Overall, five different Vikings scored at least three goals, an example of Mt. Hebron’s balance. Shortly after the final whistle sounded, a sea of black and gold jerseys swarmed one another, embracing after a dominant victory.

“I think our kids are just hungry to play,” Mt. Hebron coach Michael McCarthy said. “We still emotionally have that void from COVID. I have kids from the 2020 class, who missed their senior season — and I think we would have been one of the best teams in the state that year — texting me today saying, ‘I wish was out there today with you guys. Centennial day.’

“Our kids just feed off of that. Marriotts Ridge, Howard, they’re all rivals. The kids are all best friends with their kids too. It just means a lot. Our kids have a tight bond. We have a proud tradition at our school. They love playing with each other. They’re great kids and they’re fun to coach. They really want to do well for each other which makes a huge difference.”