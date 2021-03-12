Mt. Hebron rides momentum to 3-1 win over Centennial | Howard County girls soccer roundup

Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen, now in his 19th year leading the Vikings girls soccer program, has been around long enough to know that no season unfolds without some sort of adversity. It’s the response to those situations that he says defines the path a particular team takes.
That’s why, following the team’s 2-0 opening-night loss against Marriotts Ridge last Friday, Deppen was so encouraged when junior center back Anna Hoover immediately told the team to keep their heads up while walking off the field.
“The first thing she said when we came together was ‘We played amazing tonight, don’t be mad at all about this game.’ The whole atmosphere was positive even though we had lost against Marriotts Ridge … so when we came into practice Monday we were pumped up and ready to go,” Deppen said. “I think that mentality is what set us up for the great week we just had.”
Building on a 1-0 win over Glenelg on Tuesday, Mt. Hebron sprinted past host Centennial 3-1 on Thursday night. Junior Adithi Arun scored two goals, senior Riley Benson had a goal and an assist and freshman goalie Claire Fitzsimmons made eight saves.
After falling behind by a goal, as Centennial’s Lauren Pellegrini finished a breakaway with 13:44 remaining in the first half, Mt. Hebron (2-1) quickly responded. Benson scored on a breakaway of her own six minutes later to tie the score heading into halftime.
Then Arun added her two scores in the second half to give the Vikings the lead and some breathing room. The go-ahead score came in the first four minutes out of intermission off a rebound and the insurance tally came with just under nine minutes remaining off a lead pass from Jessie Barke.
“I think we were kind of in our heads a little bit at the beginning, but then after they scored we kind of just took a step back and relaxed,” Arun said. “We started connecting more, made some better runs and passes and that’s exactly how we got our first goal. Then in the second half we kept that confidence going.”
Centennial (1-2) coach Hank Hurren said he thought Mt. Hebron was more technical and got stronger as the game progressed.
“As time goes on and players tire, it’s the technical aspect that has a greater influence on the game,” Hurren said. “They also are much deeper than us. That’s a full squad over there and I think that played a factor too. They just came to grips with the game a bit more than we did and made the most of their opportunities.”
Playing from in front, Mt. Hebron’s defense did the rest as the team’s back line of Hoover, Lauren Gustafson and McKenna Bishop — along with defensive midfielder Katelyn Hanks — again showcased their ability to take over a game.
“I’m incredibly confident in our defense right now that we just aren’t going to give up a lot of opportunities,” Deppen said. “Against Glenelg, we allowed two shots and then I thought we continued that momentum by limiting the quality shots Centennial got tonight.”
Mt. Hebron 3, Centennial 1
Goals: MH — Arun 2, Benson 1; C — L. Pellegrini.
Assists: MH — Benson, Barke.
Saves: MH — Fitzsimmons 8; C — Bianchini 4, Jackson 3.
Half: 1-1.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Atholton 3, River Hill 1
Reservoir 1, Wilde Lake 0
Long Reach 2, Hammond 1
Marriotts Ridge 3, Oakland Mills 1
Howard 2, Glenelg 2 2OT
