No. 2 Centennial volleyball clinches first Howard County championship since 2012 with 3-1 victory over Marriotts Ridge

Centennial's Skylar Brown, right, hits for the match point against Marriotts Ridge's Saranya Medavarapu, from left, and Jasmin Kirkland in the fourth game. Centennial defeated Marriotts Ridge, 3-1, in high school volleyball. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Centennial volleyball has displayed resiliency throughout the season, consistently responding to adversity.

Tuesday night against Marriotts Ridge was no different, except this time the stakes were the highest they’d been all season. The Eagles were a win from an undefeated regular season and Howard County championship.

After dropping the third set, No. 2 Centennial immediately bounced back to close out the match, securing the program’s first county title since 2012. The Eagles defeated the Mustangs 25-13, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17.

Centennial's Kaley Maclellan, center, hits over Marriotts Ridge's Leah Liu, left, and Jasmin Kirkland, right, in the second set of Tuesday's match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“I love how they play together every day in practice,” Centennial coach Mike Bossom said. “It shows on the court, but what most people don’t see is we spend more hours in practice than we do here. How the team works together and pushes each other, when we get into games like this, it feels like an extension of practice. Obviously, there’s extra pressure, but it’s a little easier to play when you’ve played just about everything you could see.”

Centennial (14-0 overall, 12-0 Howard County) started the match strongly with five consecutive points keyed by Mailinh Godschall to take an early 12-6 lead. They maintained that momentum, winning 18 of the set’s final 24 points, for a lopsided first set victory.

The second set was much tighter with neither side leading by more than two points. Without Rhisen Davis due to injury, Marriotts Ridge senior Vivian O’Brien found her rhythm leading the Mustangs’ attack. Leading 24-23, Eagles libero Caleigh Kim laid out for a diving dig that kept the point alive. Two hits later, Godschall closed out the set with a kill, giving the Eagles a two-set advantage.

Centennial's Jenny Dong returns the ball against Marriotts Ridge in the first set of Tuesday's match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Despite trailing early in the third, Marriotts Ridge rallied. Two of the Mustangs’ underclassmen in freshman Kelly Swenson and sophomore Kaity Harbaugh stepped up both offensively and defensively. Aided by some uncharacteristic Eagles errors, Marriotts Ridge won the third set, extending the match.

“I think we just got more comfortable,” Marriotts Ridge coach Jamie Bullock said as her team fell to 9-4, 8-3. “That was our first time playing that lineup, so I think we just had to get the jitters out in the first set. Once we got more into rhythm with Leah Liu and Vivian, we went from there.”

Surrendering the third set, the Eagles’ resilience was on full display to start the fourth. They won seven of the first 10 points with Brianna Bossom and Kaley MacLellan leading the way.

“We’ve built up being able to forget about past mistakes and move onto the next set because we know we can’t fix the last set,” Godschall said. “I just encourage our team to look to the future, look to the next play and just stay confident in ourselves and our team.”

Leaning on their experience, the Eagles kept extending the lead. After the Mustangs mounted a brief rally, MacLellan took over down the stretch with multiple kills as the Eagles inched closer to the county crown.

“That’s kind of what does it for me, I’m a person who actually performs better under pressure,” MacLellan said. “To me, it’s so exciting getting that game point or getting the next point. That’s one step closer to another victory for the team and a lot of it is what you’re doing for the team.”

The Eagles closed out the match, capping off a perfect regular season, dropping just six sets total in the county. They now enter the postseason as the presumptive top seed in their region.

“I’m really excited to play more good teams because I know we’re going to play teams that we’ve never seen before and players we’ve never experienced,” Godschall said. “I’m excited to see how we handle that and we’re able to play against them.”