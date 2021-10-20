Undefeated Marriotts Ridge girls soccer beats Centennial to win county title | Howard County sports roundup

For the third straight regular season, the Marriotts Ridge girls soccer team is the cream of the crop in Howard County.
The Mustangs defeated visiting Centennial 3-0 on Tuesday to complete their undefeated regular season and claim the county championship.
“This was one of the things the girls set their minds to. They wanted to get back here,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Darius Qualls. “Once we got back into our training sessions this fall, this was a mission for our entire team. We have a lot of missions, but this is the first one.”
After a scoreless first half, freshman Jaya Shelat scored off an assist from Giavana Liberto to put the Stangs up 1-0. Senior Megan Wagner then scored the team’s final two goals. The first was assisted by freshman Taylor Riismandel, and the second was a 30-yard missile off a direct kick.
“This is really great. This is a great way to end my senior year and my experience at Marriotts Ridge,” said Wagner, who was one of three seniors honored on Senior Night. “It was great to score, especially the free kick. I haven’t been doing as great on those this season, so I’ve been working really hard in practice on them.”
Marriotts Ridge (10-0-1 county, 13-0-1 overall) last won the county title in 2019 when the Mustangs went 8-1 in county play.
This past spring, in the COVID-shortened season, the Mustangs went undefeated in the regular season with a 7-0-1 record, but the county title was crowned to the winner of the tournament that capped off the season. Marriotts Ridge lost in penalty kicks to eventual-champion Glenelg in the quarterfinals, spoiling its undefeated season.
Qualls said the loss to the Gladiators propelled his team to improve this summer, and the Mustangs shot out of a cannon to start the fall season with a 3-1 win over then-No. 1 Mercy.
The Stangs have been dominant all season, outscoring their opponents 40-2. The only other goal they allowed this season was in its 3-1 win over Glenelg on Sept. 23. The only game Marriotts Ridge didn’t win was a scoreless tie at Atholton last week.
“It means a lot to us, because this is what we’ve been working for,” said Mustangs senior goalie Caroline Albert. “Coming out from last year in the PK loss to Glenelg, we were all really sad and heartbroken. But right after we were texting in our group chat that we would get it next season, and we did.”
The hallmark of Qualls’ squad since 2019 has been its defense. In the team’s last 35 games, dating back to 2019, the Mustangs have allowed only seven goals.
Albert and defenders Anna Page, Bridget Ford, Abi Eldridge, Mollie Anderson and Allison Yhim have teamed up this fall to register 12 clean sheets, including in each of the Stangs’ last seven contests.
“It’s all about the relationships,” said Albert, who tallied eight saves in the win over the Eagles. “We have great team bonding, and that really helps us on the field. We trust each other a lot, and all the girls have great soccer IQ.”
Marriotts Ridge’s regular season is over, while Centennial (4-6) is back in action Thursday at home versus River Hill.
While the Mustangs have had regular-season success in the past few seasons, that has yet to transfer over to the postseason. Before their PK loss to Glenelg this past spring, Marriotts Ridge lost to Mt. Hebron 1-0 in the 3A East Region I final.
“We’re trying to get to states,” Albert said. “I think this county championship helps our confidence that we can do that. We’re a really great team, and we can get there.”
Marriotts Ridge 3, Centennial 0
Goals: MR — Megan Wagner 2, Jaya Shelat.
Assists: MR — Giavana Liberto, Taylor Riismandel.
Saves: MR — Caroline Albert 8; C — Olivia Jackson 6.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: MR 10-0-1, 13-0-1; C 4-6.
