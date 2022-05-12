Howard girls lacrosse rallies for 13-12 overtime victory over Centennial in Class 3A East Region I quarterfinal

Howard #15 Sam Brothers, and Centennial #7, Alaina Kelly face off. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard senior attacker Alyssa Gorny darted around the cage looking to create separation with a Centennial defender draped on her hip.

Faking inside and stepping back outside, Gorny found the minimal separation she needed, firing the game-winning goal past Adria Welsh, 28 seconds into the overtime period.

The veteran’s goal capped off Howard’s 13-12 come-from-behind victory. With the win, the fifth-seed Lions advance to the Class 3A East Region I semifinal against top-seed Marriotts Ridge on Thursday.

“I just wanted to win and I just thought now or ever, get the shot off as fast as I can before something else happens,” Gorny said. “It really just is the timing. [Sam Brothers] did amazing on the draw and [Jenna Vetter] did amazing in the circle. We really just had each other’s backs the whole game.”

Howard's Jenna Vetter (10) congratulates Sam Brothers after she scores a tying goal late in the second half of Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against Centennial. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard trailed by two goals at multiple points in the second half. However, the Lions answered the bell each time, fighting back to tie the game. Shortly after Katherine Roybal scored to put fourth-seed Centennial back on top, 12-11, with 3:36 remaining, the Lions were assessed a yellow card. Down a player for two minutes, Howard killed the penalty, controlling much of the possession offensively.

“I think that’s what we’ve worked for all season, being able to control the game and working on that mentality,” Howard coach Carly Brunett said. “These girls have put in the work and they really dug deep in themselves to learn what that means. They’ve been able to play for each other at the end of the season.”

Returning to even strength, the Lions cycled the ball around multiple times, patiently looking for an opening as Brothers found a crease. She was fouled inside the 8-meter line, promptly burying the free position shot for the game-tying goal, her sixth of the game, with 1:06 remaining.

Howard's Alyssa Gorny, left, advances towards the goal in overtime during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against Centennial. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I think we all just had a sense of urgency looking at the clock,” Brothers said. “Seeing the time that we had and being able to work with my teammates to get through and really be able to see our cuts helped out. I was super pumped to get open and to make the shot.”

With the score tied, Centennial put strong pressure on Howard’s defense the final 30 seconds. The Eagles’ Alaina Kelly, who had scored twice already, earned a free position shot. However, Howard goalie Allayna Martone cut off Kelly’s shooting angle for her most important save of the afternoon.

“It was awesome,” Martone said of the save. “I’m so fortunate that I’ve been able to play with these girls.”

The entire game was just as tightly contested. Centennial led 7-6 at the break, catalyzed by Abby Cudzilo who scored four of her team-high five goals in the first half. Brothers and Jenna Vetter fueled Howard’s first-half offense combining for five of the six goals.

Howard goalie Allayna Martone makes a save during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against Centennial. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Roybal spearheaded Centennial’s offense in the second half, as all three of her goals came in the final 25 minutes. For Howard, Brothers, Vetter and Gorny continued to lead the way in the second half, pushing the pace off the draw controls. The Lions’ success in the draw circle helped them fight back from each deficit.

Howard’s final draw control victory to start overtime proved to be the most pivotal of the afternoon. Shortly after Gorny’s shot hit the back of the net, the Lions sprinted toward her, embracing the opportunity to share at least one more game together.

“This game was so back and forth just like when we played them last week,” Centennial coach Ellen Johnson said. “I told my girls, it’s going to be a fight. Every single ground ball counts, every single goal counts. I told them this is what lacrosse is about, it’s about the next play. They were able to get that next play and we didn’t.”