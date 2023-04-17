‘He was a bulldog’: Howard baseball’s Nathan Black pitches a gem in 3-1 win over Centennial

Howard baseball knows it’s a team that’s going to win with its pitching and defense. In the Lions’ last two wins, Sean Dawes and Zach Yankle gave phenomenal pitching performances.

Monday afternoon against Centennial it was Nathan Black’s turn.

Advertisement

The senior delivered, throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing just three hits in a 3-1 win over the Eagles for the Lions’ sixth straight victory. Black consistently got ahead of hitters and silenced a potent Eagles lineup that scored 10 runs or more in three of their last four games.

“He threw strike one today and that opened up all avenues for his secondary pitches,” Howard coach Scott Anderson said. “He was just a bulldog out there. He wasn’t going to lose today. This team has the best senior leadership of any team I’ve ever been around. Nathan, Drake Sherman and then we have young guys like Brennan Giangrasso, who’s probably leading the league in batting average with two strikes and two runners on. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Advertisement

Howard (6-3) took an early lead in the bottom of the first with a two-out rally. With the bases loaded, Giangrasso slapped an opposite-field single through the left side, scoring both Sherman and Thor Nystrom.

“I knew I had my teammates behind me and in front of me,” Giangrasso said. “I knew I had to get something across with two strikes on me, I knew I had to put the bat on the ball and I did it.”

Black faced his most challenging situation in the top of the fourth as the Eagles had the bases loaded with two outs and Charlie Wentker at the plate. But Black again got ahead in the count and struck out Wentker to escape the jam.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“He did a great job of changing speeds, living on the outer half, keeping the kids a little off-balance,” Centennial coach Denis Ahearn said of Black. “I got to tip my hat. He did a good job of pitching his way. He didn’t overpower anybody, but he pitched through and around guys.”

Howard looked poised to extend its lead in the bottom of the fourth as Ben Ward delivered a leadoff triple. However, Centennial starting pitcher Zach Harris escaped the jam as the Lions’ squeeze bunt attempt was popped up to him and Ward was doubled up at third.

Centennial (7-2) broke the shutout in the top of the sixth as Qwynn Ahearn launched a triple to deep left and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Watson.

[ High school sports roundup from April 17. ]

But, the Lions responded in the bottom of the sixth with a key insurance run. Sherman laced a one-out triple down the left-field line, scoring in the ensuing at-bat on a sacrifice fly by Nystrom. That added cushion gave Black more comfort as he came out to pitch for the final inning, looking to preserve the lead.

“It helped a lot knowing that I had another run I could work with out there on the mound,” he said.

Advertisement

Continuing to pound the outside of the plate, Black struck out Jack Stachera to start the seventh and got Wentker to fly out to center for the second out. He came out of the game to rousing ovation and Ward came on for the save, cementing Howard’s sixth straight win after beginning the season 0-3.

“We call ourselves the fun team,” Giangrasso said. “We have a lot of fun, everyone and everything is fun, we have a lot of fun in practice. The vibe is great on this team.”