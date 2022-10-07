Helen Baldy scores career-high 5 goals in Centennial field hockey’s 8-0 victory over Hammond

Centennial's Ava Rudy, right, makes a play to steal the ball away from Hammond's Dylan Murphy during a field hockey game at Centennial High School on Thursday, October 6, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Centennial junior midfielder Helen Baldy fired a shot on goal off the penalty corner, but Hammond goalie Lily DeBlasio was there for the pad save.

The ball quickly rebounded back to Baldy, who rifled a backhanded shot past DeBlasio for her second goal of the game and the Eagles’ third of the first half.

That sequence epitomized Baldy’s effectiveness as she scored a team and career-high five goals in Centennial’s 8-0 win over Hammond.

Centennial's Helen Baldy moves forward with the ball, as Hammond's Hannah Haber, left, tries to slow her progress during Thursday's game. Baldy scored five goals in the Eagles' win. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I think just constantly just pushing myself to try and get into the circle and take shots because that’s something I’ve really been working on, just ripping shots as soon as I can,” Baldy said. “Definitely a goal for me, so that was good.”

Centennial (4-5 overall, 4-4 Howard County) didn’t generate many scoring chances in the opening quarter, but did get one goal from Baldy. Hammond was unable to convert on its three penalty corner opportunities, as the Eagles defense played stout in front of freshman goalie Jane Baldy.

“Communication and being confident in the things that we’ve worked on,” Centennial coach Katie Carr said of the defensive effectiveness. “They also kept their composure beautifully in the circle and continued to possess the ball and transition it out of the circle, which was a big deal for us.”

Centennial's Ava Rudy, right, makes a play to steal the ball away from Hammond's Dylan Murphy during Thursday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Centennial’s offense found its groove in the second quarter. Both Abby Cudzilo and Helen Baldy scored generating quick shots off transition and rebound opportunities. DeBlasio did her best to combat those high-quality chances with 10 of her 18 saves in the second, including several inside a 10-second flurry.

“I think Lily is a huge backbone to our team,” Hammond coach Courtney Abell said after her team fell to 4-4, 4-1. “She’s been our starting goalie since her freshman year. It started from there. We got a goalie coach this year, so we’ve got a lot of attention put toward her and we’ve really been working hard for her and with her. She’s really been showing out, just phenomenal saves, especially on those reverse chips from the other team.”

Baldy maintained her offensive success in the second half, transitioning from her forehand to her backhand, dodging around Golden Bears defenders. She completed the hat trick on a backhand shot, chipping the ball over DeBlasio. Cudzilo knocked in her second of three goals just before the quarter expired on a feed from midfielder Hayley Harris off a penalty corner.

“We did really well looking up to see who was open ahead of us instead of just panicking and dribbling it ourselves,” Cudzilo said. “We saw the field open today and we saw who was open.”

Leading by five entering the fourth, Centennial’s offense continued to create strong opportunities spearheaded by Baldy and Cudzilo. The dynamic duo scored a trio of goals in the final four minutes to extend the lead. Both players remained effective inside the circle winning 50-50 balls.

“It’s huge and I have so much trust in them when they have the ball on their stick that we’re going to gain some yardage, we’re going to have an opportunity in the circle,” Carr said. It’s a massive luxury, one we probably rely a little too much on. We need to make sure that everybody takes a little more accountability for also being a producer in the circle and a producer of opportunities. When we need one, Helen can dial it up, Abby can dial it up when we need it.”