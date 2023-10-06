No. 14 Centennial volleyball fends off No. 5 Glenelg’s comeback attempt in 3-1 win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Centennial volleyball places a focus on continual learning and taking the necessary steps to get better. That has been its mantra all season.

Thursday night against previously undefeated Glenelg, the Eagles’ growth was on full display. With contributions from all over the court, the Eagles jumped out to a two-set lead and fended off a furious Gladiators comeback in the four-set win (25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21).

“In practice, the practice games have improved so much since the beginning to where the quote-unquote starters don’t win all the time anymore,” Centennial coach Mike Bossom said. “The way we run practice, we actually will roll through and they’ll play positions that aren’t normal for them and they’re still able to keep the ball in play. Keeping the ball in play puts pressure on the other side and that’s really what we want to do. The way that they came together, each piece did their job and that’s what we ask them to do. Do your job, do it as well as you can and limit your errors. That’s what it says on our board: ‘play clean.’”

Both teams made several errors in the fourth set, with neither side building a lead larger than two. Centennial trailed, 21-20, when Riley Middleton delivered her fourth kill to even the set. That brought Joy Chen to the service line and the junior setter stepped up in the biggest moments of the match. She capped off the evening with the Eagles’ 15th and 16th aces, her final one just trickling over after hitting the top of the net in front of several diving Gladiators.

“It was definitely amazing because when I saw the ball dropped over the net, all of the relief just came over me,” Chen said. “When I was serving, I was looking at the spot where I wanted and focusing my hand.”

The match began with neither side able to establish a sizable advantage. That changed midway through the first set as the Eagles (7-2, 6-2 Howard County) scored seven straight points to take a 17-10 lead, sparked by Mailinh Godschall. The senior Duke commit delivered multiple thunderous kills, part of her team-high 19-kill night. Godschall and the Eagles outside hitters made the Gladiators pay for miscommunications and disorganization defensively.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen us look disorganized,” Glenelg coach Jason Monjes said as his team fell to 7-1. “It’s a lot of hesitation in plays that I think we should be getting. Our execution was poor tonight. We just looked disorganized in what we were trying to run. It got to a point where a lot of the people that normally execute plays for us, it didn’t work out. Our defense let us down in the front and back rows. I think their outside hitters out-hit our entire team. Credit to them, they put us out of system.”

Centennial maintained that momentum into the second set, building an 8-4 lead. Manroop Sidhu helped key that early success with two of her team-high six aces. However, Glenelg found its rhythm and regained the lead, 15-12, midway through the second with kills from Ilyssa Newman and Avery Hubbard.

The Gladiators pushed their advantage to 20-16, but Centennial clawed its way back to even the score at 21. From there, Centennial closed out the second set much like the first, winning four of the final five points. Natalie Gomez found creases in Glenelg’s defense with two aces as the Eagles took a commanding two-set lead.

Glenelg wouldn’t go down without a fight, despite Centennial rattling off eight straight points to take an 18-14 third-set lead. Isard Bernades, Liesl Walter and Olivia McDonough helped the Gladiators trim the deficit, while Hubbard tacked on key kills late to extend the match.

However, Centennial wasn’t flustered by the roller coaster of emotions, ultimately closing out the match in the following set.

“I’d say keeping a positive attitude is key, just remembering what we did the first two sets and trying to build that back up,” Sidhu said.

Godschall added: “I think when they came back, we took it as a challenge almost. “It was fun to be competing with another really high-level team. So, we thought of it as a challenge and that we’re going to go at it for everything.”