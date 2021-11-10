Claire Slade’s hat trick pushes River Hill field hockey past Westminster and into 3A state final

If there were any lingering bad memories from a loss to Urbana in the state semifinals two years ago, River Hill field hockey needed less than a minute on Tuesday to officially put them in the rearview mirror.
Senior attack Claire Slade redirected a ball into the back of the cage just 46 seconds into the Hawks’ 3A state semifinal against Westminster and, using that momentum, River Hill kept its foot on the accelerator the rest of the way to earn a 4-1 victory at Broadneck.
“It was insane how much it picked us up getting that first goal. It was like a jolt of energy,” said Slade, who finished the game with a hat trick to give her 20 goals on the season. “We were determined to try and keep that momentum up, getting back to the line and trying to score again and again.”
River Hill advances to face Arundel — a 3-2 winner over Marriotts Ridge in the other 3A semifinal — for the state championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Washington College. It’s the first finals appearance for the Hawks since the program claimed its only state title in 2010.
River Hill coach Shelly Chamness said the key to this year’s run has been staying in the moment.
“All year we have been talking about how everything is important and nothing is special. It’s been, ‘Let’s not treat any one thing like a bigger moment than something else,’” Chamness said. “We encourage them to have fun and treat it like just another game. And, I feel like we’ve done a pretty good job of that … we aren’t changing any of that now.”
River Hill (15-3) was ready to go from the opening whistle against the Owls (10-7), which won the 3A title in 2019.
The first time down into Westminster’s defensive end, River Hill’s Maddie Vasilios hit the ball toward the front of the goal where Slade was ready and waiting to touch it past Owls’ goalie Anna Tippett.
River Hill kept the pressure on and Slade scored again with 1:52 left in the opening quarter. This time, she finished a rebound off an initial shot by Carolyn Dzubak.
It ended up being the first of three goals on the evening the Hawks scored off rebounds.
“We tell Maddie and Puja [Nanjappa] to shoot for the cage and then we will be there for the rebounds. It’s something we work on all the time,” Slade said.
Westminster regrouped early in the second quarter. Jessica Kent finished a hard shot from the right side with 13:42 left before halftime to cut the Owls’ deficit to 2-1.
“I always tell them to keep their composure … we just tried to communicate and keep working the ball as much as we could away from the center,” said Westminster coach Laurie Naill. “The way we responded after falling behind was all I could ask for.”
Westminster kept pushing through the rest of the second quarter but was unable to convert the equalizer. Then, in the early stages of the third, River Hill created some separation once again. Slade finished a rebound off a shot from Vasilios on a play that started with a corner to put the Hawks up 3-1 with 8:45 to go in the third quarter.
Laura Mason then finished the scoring with 2:31 to go in the third, firing home a ball that had just deflected off Tippett’s pads.
“We’ve been really working on not getting down after letting in a goal, really ever since Glenelg when we fell apart. It’s a whole game, not just one goal,” Chamness said. “We’ve worked so much on that mental part and learning how to bounce back.”
For Westminster, Naill was quick to point out that her players have plenty to be proud of after losing five out of six games during one stretch late in the regular season.
“From where we started to where we are now is a completely and totally different team. So there’s nothing that they should be disappointed in,” she said.