Howard knocks off undefeated Westminster for 3A East Region I championship, first region title since 1980 | volleyball roundup

In a battle between a pair of county volleyball champions Wednesday for the 3A East Region I championship, Howard started fast and finished strong in a 3-1 victory over host Westminster.
The Lions dominated the first two sets, winning 25-12 and 25-16, before Westminster battled back to take the third, 25-19. But just as it seemed the momentum might be swinging, the Lions regrouped to take control once again and close out the match with a 25-13 victory.
“We’ve been working for this and we came in here feeling hungry,” Howard coach Allison Ose said. “Our mindset today was wanting to show the kind of team we are capable of being right from the beginning and carrying that throughout the match.”
For Howard (15-1), the region title is the program’s first since 1980 and it took knocking off previously undefeated Westminster (15-1) to secure it.
“Tonight showed us that even though there are a lot of good teams out there, we are a really good team too,” said Howard’s Tyller Williams. “This gives us a lot of confidence going forward that we can go head-to-head and fight it out no matter who we might face.”
Williams, who finished with a team-high 11 kills to go with 3 blocks and 2 aces, added that the team learned a lot from its five-set victory in the region semifinals against Centennial. In that contest, Howard lost the first set and was seemingly playing catch-up a lot of the match before pulling out the win.
Against Westminster, the Lions set the tone right away.
“Centennial taught us how important it is to be ready to go from the beginning. It’s so hard to have to dig ourselves out of a hole,” Williams said. “We came in here focused off the bat with a lot of energy.”
Howard, which shared this year’s Howard County title with Reservoir, was rarely challenged in the first two sets against the Owls. The team passed with efficiency and limited the damage that Westminster’s top hitter Cassi Shields (18 kills, 10 digs) was able to inflict.
But things changed right away to start the third set as the Owls — Carroll County’s champion this fall — played with a renewed fire while winning 10 of the first 11 points. Howard made several mini runs during the game, getting back within two at 19-17, but Westminster never relinquished the lead on the way to the six-point victory.
Shields ended the set with an emphatic ace to send the home crowd into a frenzy.
“I told them before that [third set] that there was absolutely no pressure on us and to just keep playing with joy and confidence,” Westminster coach Evan Frock said. “They showed it on the court and showed the true essence of volleyball with the way they played together.”
Howard was undeterred by the setback, however. The Lions answered right back to jump out to a 15-5 lead midway through the fourth set and cruised from there to the victory.
“We got in our head a little bit in set three and they have a very talented outside hitter [Shields] and for a moment we couldn’t stop her swings. She’s a great player,” Ose said. “But we figured out how to shake it off and I was proud of how we pushed back in that third set. We didn’t end up winning that one, but I thought we changed the momentum by coming back and that helped us to start the fourth.”
Leaders for Howard in the victory aside from Williams were Corinne Chau (9 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs), Darien Garner (9 kills), Ayanna Pharoah (2 kills, 29 assists, 15 digs) Briana May (23 digs, 4 assists), Sophia Platt (6 digs) and Morgan Harris (2 aces, 5 digs).
For Westminster, the loss was the team’s first of the year and also marked the first time the team has lost more than one game all season in a best-of-five match. Frock was proud of the team’s effort, however, and said the result certainly doesn’t define the season for his players.
Standout performances aside from Shields for the Owls came from Faith Mohr (27 assists, 5 digs), Ellie Yaider (19 digs, 2 aces), Molly Thomas (9 digs, 2 aces), Emma Reaves (7 kills), Meghan Spratt (8 digs) and Cici Mason (4 kills).
“It was two great teams playing each other and competing tonight. Howard just played a little more of a complete game than we did,” Frock said. “Normally we are a team that serves really tough and gets a lot of aces, but their passers were able to pass and give themselves lots of options on offense that they were able to take advantage of.
“But I was proud of the way we pulled together in the third set and showed what kind of team we are. All year this team has been more than their record … they are great human beings beyond volleyball.”
Other scores:
1A South Region I Championship
South Carroll def. Francis Scott Key — 3-0 [25-20, 25-16, 25-18]
The Cavaliers (9-7) swept the Eagles (3-13) to win their first regional championship since 2008. South Carroll had a strong team effort in the victory and was led by Emily Trail (6 kills, 9 Digs), Ava Fogle (7 kills), and setters Lindsey Willie (11 assists) and Jenna Askeland (9 assists, 2 kills).
2A West Region I Championship
Century def. Liberty — 3-2 [25-23, 11-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-8]
The Knights (13-3) outlasted the Lions (12-4) in a thrilling region final, as the team stays alive in its quest to defend its state title from 2019. Century was led by Eva Brandt (21 kills, 19 service points with 6 aces), Jasmine Stanton (7 kills and 20 digs), Vanessa Gude (15 digs and 5 assists) and Alyssa Hoffman (25 assists).
Liberty leaders were Paige Coulson (11 kills, an ace, 19 digs), Sarah Hart (15 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs), Jenna Liska (4 kills, an ace, 17 digs), Hadley Rossbach (2 aces and 6 digs) and Erin Gossard (4 aces and 7 digs).
2A West Region II Championship
Glenelg def. Poolesville — 3-0 [25-23, 25-18, 25-21]
The Gladiators (11-5) secured their first region title since 2018, sweeping visiting Poolesville. Leaders for Glenelg were Mackenzie Calhoun (20 kills, 4 aces, 1 assist, 9 digs), Lindsay Kelley (4 aces, 5 kills, 29 assists, 9 digs), Sarah Parker ( 6 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist, 7 digs), Sydney Yoon (1 ace, 2 assists, 15 digs), Liesl Walter (2 kills, 2 blocks) and Sarah Cherry (2 aces, 7 digs).
3A East Region II Championship
Reservoir def. River Hill — 3-0 [25-21, 25-13, 25-23]
The Gators (15-1) won their second straight region title after earning the crown in 2019 (and not having playoffs in the spring), this time sweeping the Hawks (11-4). Leaders for Reservoir in the win were Gabby Allen (6 digs) Samiha Foster (13 kills, 16 digs), Madison Hill (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Kelsey Holmes (6 kills), Haley Ko (13 assists, 4 digs, 4 aces), Destiny Olamide (4 kills) and Jess Rothermel (14 assists, 4 digs).
Class 4A North Region I
Class 4A East Region I
Class 4A East Region II
Class 3A North Region I
Poly 3, Franklin 2
Class 3A North Region II
Bel Air 3, C.M. Wright 0
Class 3A South Region II
Crofton 3, Oxon Hill 0
Class 2A North Region I
Hereford 3, Carver A&T 1
Class 2A East Region I
Fallston 3, Rising Sun 1
Class 1A North Region I
ACCE 3, SEED 2
Class 1A North Region II
Dunbar 3, Lewis 2
Class 1A East Region I
Bo Manor 3, Patterson Mill 1