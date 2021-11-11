Howard knocks off undefeated Westminster for 3A East Region I championship, first region title since 1980 | volleyball roundup

“We got in our head a little bit in set three and they have a very talented outside hitter [Shields] and for a moment we couldn’t stop her swings. She’s a great player,” Ose said. “But we figured out how to shake it off and I was proud of how we pushed back in that third set. We didn’t end up winning that one, but I thought we changed the momentum by coming back and that helped us to start the fourth.”